Fire safety reminder

To the Editor:

Newer smoke alarm requirements and technologies now provide greater levels of home fire protection than ever before. Unfortunately, many people still do not know about these updated requirements and technologies, nor do they have this level of fire protection in their home.

• Smoke alarms must be installed on every level of the home (including the basement), outside each sleeping area, and inside each bedroom even if your home was built by George Washington (no pre-existing exemptions). Larger homes may need additional smoke alarms. Never remove or disable smoke alarms.

• In newly constructed homes, interconnection of smoke alarms is required; when one smoke alarm sounds, they all do. (This is particularly important in larger or multi-story homes, where the sound from distant smoke alarms may be reduced to the point that they may not be loud enough to provide proper warning, especially for sleeping individuals.)

• There are two types of smoke alarm technologies