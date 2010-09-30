Fire District budget heads to public hearing

The Shelter Island Fire District is ready to air its 2011 budget at a public hearing.

On Monday, October 19, the Board of Commissioners will present an $800,200 budget, up from $777,715 this year, a $22,485 (3 percent) increase. With $2,000 in “miscellaneous” income, and $8,000 in net appropriations from 2010 rolling over, the proposed amount to be raised by taxes is $790,950, also a 3 percent increase over this year’s levy. The board settled on the proposed budget at a meeting on September 27.

The tax levy funds 99 percent of the operations of the department with the biggest chunk, almost $350,000, going to equipment costs and facility improvements. Firefighters are volunteers but part-time wages are paid to the district secretary, treasurer and custodian, and $112,500 in retirement funds is earmarked for the firefighters through the Length of Service Awards Program.

Islanders will be choosing a new commissioner this fall. Bill Hallman announced that he will not run for re-election. “It’s been a tough decision,” he said. “I enjoyed it but it’s just not a good time for me.” Fire District elections are traditionally held on the second Tuesday in December.

OTHER TOPICS

Also discussed at the September 27 Board of Commissioners meeting:

• An external vertical lift to provide handicap access to the second floor of the Heights firehouse. A weatherproof, self-contained, 750-pound capacity lift, functioning essentially as an elevator on the outside of the building, could be used if a door is installed on the second floor. Commissioner Keith Clark will continue to investigate this option for bringing the building into ADA compliance.

• A new layout from the Board of Elections for using Station 3 as a polling place. New optical balloting machines require voters to use tables for marking ballots before feeding them into the machine, taking up more voting space. The Board of Elections wants to use both bays of the Heights firehouse �” that means that all trucks would have to be moved out of doors. The commissioners don’t want to have to do that, and indicated that after this year’s general election, they may suggest that the Board of Elections find other polling places.

• A new GPS system for one of the district boats. The board approved the purchase at $1,732 from Northeast Marine Electronics to replace an older navigation system.