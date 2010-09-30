Elaine Kelly and William Cleary to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Brian T. Kelly of Rocky Point, New York, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Elaine Michele, to William Edward Cleary, son of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Cleary of Setauket.

Elaine received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Fairfield University and a Master of Science degree in education from Dowling College. She is a math coach and teacher with the New York City school system in Ozone Park. Bill earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from SUNY at Binghamton and is presently enrolled in an M.B.A. program at Baruch College. He is an analyst with UBS in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Elaine is the granddaughter of Dorothy Clark of Shelter Island and Gloria and George Kelly of Rockville Center. Bill is the grandson of Joan Cleary of Centereach and Thomas Cleary of Oxford, New York.

A summer 2011 wedding is planned.