Classic boats show off maritime history

Classic boats abounded at last weekendâ€™s Maritime Festival in Greenport.

Back by popular demand, the second annual classic boat display added nine large boats in the water this year in Mitchell Park. In all, 28 beautiful hand-crafted wooden boats were on hand and eight ice boats made for an eye-catching big dose of “maritime” in the 20th Annual Maritime Festival.

Two immaculate antique Chris-Craft runabouts, restored by the Southold Lessard brothers, were the queens of the small boat fleet. Exhibitors ranged from twin 9-foot Nutshell pram sailing dinghies to a 24-foot Edwards whale boat, representing the south side’s surf-launched boats used by early whalers.

Speaking of surf, the one-half scale East End Seaport Museum’s Beebe-McLellan cedar lifesaving surf boat represented the hundreds of Greenport-built boats once used in shipwreck rescue service before engines.

A Beetle Cat from Georgica (East Hampton) Yacht Squadron came for the weekend. East End boat builders and restoration experts showed off their expertise and traditional skills, including Jim Ritter from Sag Harbor, Zach Bliss from Shelter Island, and Wooden Boatworks from Greenport.

The East End Classic Boat Society raffled tickets to win a Catspaw dinghy carefully crafted by students at their Community Boat Shop in Amagansett. They also explained the local maritime history of turn-of-the-century boat builder Tom Bennett. The Orient Ice Yacht Club and the Great South Bay Scooter Club brought iceboats to describe how we go sailing all winter