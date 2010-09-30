Cistern requested at Heights property

Michael Mills wants to install a cistern to fill with

off-Island water for his plantings because

â€˜the public water is well water, and

itâ€™s water that is â€” as

water on the Island always is â€” in short

supply.â€™

“It just seems like an incredible project to water your plants.”

That’s how Zoning Board Chairwoman Joann Piccozzi initially summarized Michael Mills’ request to install a 10,000-gallon cistern to irrigate new landscaping at his property in the Heights. Whether the board finds his reason convincing �” that it will allow him to use off-Island water instead of water from the Island’s limited aquifer �” won’t be determined until the October 20 work session.

The board also granted variances or special permits or made a favorable determination in all four applications before it at the September 22 meeting.

MILLS�”HEIGHTS

Mr. Mills has applied for a variance to install a cistern at his already nonconforming property on Prospect Road in the Heights. A variance is necessary because he wants to bury the cistern 6 feet from his property line rather than the 40 feet required by zoning code.

He recently finished renovating his house, with variances granted by the board in October of 2008, and now as part of his overall renovation plans he hopes to alter the property’s landscaping. The cistern will be used to water the new plantings. His plan calls for plant materials that are low-water-use and drought-resistant, though he said they’ll require “irrigation for the first three or four years in order to get substantially settled.” He said he may continue to use the cistern beyond those initial years for additional watering.

The cistern would be installed about 4 feet underground with two pipes sticking out of the ground that would be screened by plantings, he said. Mr. Mills estimated the tank would be about 8 feet long and 5 feet in diameter.

“That’s a lot of dirt moving around down there, that’s a lot of disturbance,” commented Chairwoman Piccozzi. She questioned whether the plan was necessary, “especially when you have public water up there.” Mr. Mills responded that it was an attempt to put less pressure on the Island’s aquifer by purchasing water from off-Island to use on the plantings, “particularly because we anticipate that for the first year or two we’re going to do quite regular irrigation.”

Mr. Mills explained that it would be impossible to install the cistern in a conforming location (other than in his basement, which is already full) because of the property setbacks. Furthermore, he said, the cistern would need to be within reach of a water delivery truck on the street. He added that the cistern’s installation would only take a day, according to estimates he received from his contractor.

He also mentioned that he offered the use of the cistern to the Shelter Island Fire District as a source of water to combat a fire in the neighborhood, but said the district wouldn’t use it because firefighters couldn’t be certain how much water is in the cistern at any given time.

Julie Ben-Susan, representing the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation (SIHPOC), told the board, “I’d just like to say we applaud this effort. It’s environmentally sound and the Heights is enthusiastically supporting this.” Ms. Ben-Susan also submitted a letter in support of the variance on behalf of SIHPOC.

Board member Doug Matz recused himself from the hearing because he just recently completed renovations on Mr. Mills’ home.

SHANTY BAY�”BIG RAM ISLAND

At the September 15 and 22 sessions, members of the board expressed concern about the length of time that had passed since Shanty Bay’s initial hearing on January 27. Ms. Piccozzi commented at the meeting on the 22nd, “We’re not sure if people are still aware of what’s going on.”

Mike McLean, representing Shanty Bay, has asked for a variance in order to build a house on Tuthill Drive on Big Ram Island 20 feet from the property’s frontyard line rather than the required 40 feet. He had been requesting adjournments since the January hearing �” he said at the September 22 meeting that Shanty Bay was “trying to do our homework to include the neighbors, … to find out what the people’s real thoughts were about the house and what their objections were.”

Mr. McLean was granted an adjournment until October 27, when he will present revised plans to the board.

The board also voted unanimously in favor of resolutions for the following:

• A determination that a lawn mower repair shop is a permitted home occupation in a zone “C” residential home, allowing Larry Lechmanski to operate such a shop out of a garage at his property in the Center.

• A special permit for American Direct to transform a nonconforming waterfront cottage at Shorewood Manor into a boathouse with a bathroom, under the condition that the structure never be used for living quarters and that the new structure be built on the existing pilings (to avoid impacting the wetlands by installing new pilings), and that if it can’t be built on the existing pilings then the structure must be abandoned.

• A special permit and a 1.5-foot sideyard variance for Patricia Lutkins to substantially reconstruct her nonconforming home in Montclair Colony.

• A special permit and north side yard variance of 11.1 feet varying to 8 feet for Ann McConnell Loeffler to substantially reconstruct and add to her nonconforming home on Big Ram Island.