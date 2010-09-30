Budget season opens at Shelter Island library
Voters will go to the polls before the general election to weigh in on the 2011 Shelter Island Library budget.
Islanders will be asked to approve a $460,500 operating budget that will be presented at a public hearing this Monday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the library.
The 2011 budget is $16,750 higher than the current one, an increase of about 3.5 percent.
Voters will go to the polls at the library on October 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New residents can register to vote on Thursday, October 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the library. Absentee ballot applications are available in the office of the Shelter Island School District Clerk.