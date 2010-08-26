X-Deer’s test results
To the Editor:
For those of you who do not know of the X-deer, a letter was published
in the Reporter’s June 24 edition. Briefly, it was a deer that was put
down by the SIPD on June 3 of this year. The X-deer was disoriented,
salivating out of the mouth, so dizzy that it ran into trees, and you
could almost walk up to it and touch it. The deer was tested by Cornell
and I sampled it for permethrin testing.
My first test was conducted by Long Island Analytical Laboratories and
was on a composite of one-third neck, one-third heart and one-third
liver tissue. The composite tested positive for permethrin at 114.5
parts per million. That is over the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s
threshold for cattle being slaughtered for human consumption. The second
test, which was of liver tissue, tested negative. Since the liver
tissue tested negative, the lab did not test the heart because if there
was nothing in the liver, it would not likely get to the heart.
Mathematical translation: X- deer’s neck tissue, if tested by itself,
would come out to an alarming 343.5 parts per million. With X-deer being
covered in permethrin, you would think that there would be no ticks on
it. Wrong. Photos indicate ticks on X-deer’s body and many around both
antler roots. Further, it was concluded by Susan Walker, Nate from
Cornell and myself, that upon visual inspection, that X-deer was not hit
by a car.
One has to arrive at several conclusions: A) If the four-poster is
working, it was not working at getting rid of ticks on X- deer; B) It is
becoming more likely that X-deer was poisoned by the 4-poster from
eating corn that was contaminated from permethrin running off the
rollers into the feeding dish, resulting in this animal’s tortured end
before the police put it out of its misery.
If Cornell’s test results of the brain and lymph node tissue come back
negative for CWD, [chronic wasting disease-Ed] it’s likely that the
X-deer was poisoned by the 4-poster. Poisoning of the wildlife resulting
from the 4-poster on Shelter Island was a concern raised by myself and
many others when they started this experiment three years ago.
Three final points follow. 1) Since Long Island Analytical Laboratories
has come up with test results this year and last that completely refute
Cornell’s claims, it demonstrates the need for independent outside
testing. 2) Cornell recently admitted that they are changing their
protocol (which is semantics for drawing deer tissue samples) in the
July 29 edition of the Reporter titled “New protocol to test for
permethrin.” If their protocol was accurate for the first two years or
old protocol, then why are they changing to a new protocol or more
accurate protocol? Does this mean we throw out the first two years of
testing because they weren’t that accurate?
3) As of last Friday, the Town Council has gotten creative about putting
referendums on the ballot. Maybe it is time to put the 4-poster on the
ballot for November 2 and let the people of Shelter Island decide if
they want to pay for this environmentally dizzy and dangerous project
anymore. If you have questions about these results my e-mail is
goldegg006@optonline.net
RICHARD KELLY, PRESIDENT
THE COALITION FOR SUSTAINABLE FISH AND WILDLIFE HABITAT
When asked about the deer incident, Susan Walker responded by email,
saying, “The only information I can provide is that a state pathologist
inspected the animal and noted head trauma likely from collision with a
vehicle and a rabies test was negative.” — Editor.