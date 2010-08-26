X-Deer’s test results

To the Editor:

For those of you who do not know of the X-deer, a letter was published

in the Reporter’s June 24 edition. Briefly, it was a deer that was put

down by the SIPD on June 3 of this year. The X-deer was disoriented,

salivating out of the mouth, so dizzy that it ran into trees, and you

could almost walk up to it and touch it. The deer was tested by Cornell

and I sampled it for permethrin testing.

My first test was conducted by Long Island Analytical Laboratories and

was on a composite of one-third neck, one-third heart and one-third

liver tissue. The composite tested positive for permethrin at 114.5

parts per million. That is over the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s

threshold for cattle being slaughtered for human consumption. The second

test, which was of liver tissue, tested negative. Since the liver

tissue tested negative, the lab did not test the heart because if there

was nothing in the liver, it would not likely get to the heart.

Mathematical translation: X- deer’s neck tissue, if tested by itself,

would come out to an alarming 343.5 parts per million. With X-deer being

covered in permethrin, you would think that there would be no ticks on

it. Wrong. Photos indicate ticks on X-deer’s body and many around both

antler roots. Further, it was concluded by Susan Walker, Nate from

Cornell and myself, that upon visual inspection, that X-deer was not hit

by a car.

One has to arrive at several conclusions: A) If the four-poster is

working, it was not working at getting rid of ticks on X- deer; B) It is

becoming more likely that X-deer was poisoned by the 4-poster from

eating corn that was contaminated from permethrin running off the

rollers into the feeding dish, resulting in this animal’s tortured end

before the police put it out of its misery.

If Cornell’s test results of the brain and lymph node tissue come back

negative for CWD, [chronic wasting disease-Ed] it’s likely that the

X-deer was poisoned by the 4-poster. Poisoning of the wildlife resulting

from the 4-poster on Shelter Island was a concern raised by myself and

many others when they started this experiment three years ago.

Three final points follow. 1) Since Long Island Analytical Laboratories

has come up with test results this year and last that completely refute

Cornell’s claims, it demonstrates the need for independent outside

testing. 2) Cornell recently admitted that they are changing their

protocol (which is semantics for drawing deer tissue samples) in the

July 29 edition of the Reporter titled “New protocol to test for

permethrin.” If their protocol was accurate for the first two years or

old protocol, then why are they changing to a new protocol or more

accurate protocol? Does this mean we throw out the first two years of

testing because they weren’t that accurate?

3) As of last Friday, the Town Council has gotten creative about putting

referendums on the ballot. Maybe it is time to put the 4-poster on the

ballot for November 2 and let the people of Shelter Island decide if

they want to pay for this environmentally dizzy and dangerous project

anymore. If you have questions about these results my e-mail is

goldegg006@optonline.net

RICHARD KELLY, PRESIDENT

THE COALITION FOR SUSTAINABLE FISH AND WILDLIFE HABITAT

When asked about the deer incident, Susan Walker responded by email,

saying, “The only information I can provide is that a state pathologist

inspected the animal and noted head trauma likely from collision with a

vehicle and a rabies test was negative.” — Editor.