Three arrests top police blotter

Those named in arrest reports have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may or may not be found guilty.

Eve A. Anos, 35, of West Islip was driving on South Ferry Road on Wednesday, August 11 at 1 a.m. when she was stopped by police for speeding and failure to stay in lane. Following an investigation, she was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, possession of a hypodermic instrument, prostitution and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree — one count for heroin and one count for cocaine.

Ms. Anos was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Bail was set at $3,500 and she was remanded to Suffolk County jail when she was unable to post bail.

On Sunday, August 15, shortly after midnight, Rami Raafat Abel-Misih, 31, of New York City was stopped by police on Stearns Point Road for speeding and failure to keep to the right. The defendant was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum, and released on cash bail of $1,000.

Paul R. Moschetta, 53, of Shelter Island was driving on Manhanset Road on Sunday, August 15 at about 3 a.m. when he was stopped for failure to stay in lane and subsequently arrested for DWI. His vehicle was impounded under Suffolk County’s DWI seizure law. Mr. Moschetta was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 cash bail.

SUMMONSES

A driver was given a summons on July 28 on South Ferry Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

A driver was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

A driver was issued a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue on July 28 — 38 mph in the 25-mph zone.

On August 14, a boat operator was ticketed for playing amplified music at an unreasonable level on a motor yacht anchored in West Neck Harbor.

A driver was given a summons on August 14 off Crescent Beach for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel.

A boat operator was ticketed off Crescent Beach on August 15 for not carrying a sound-producing device on board his boat.

A recreational fisherman was issued a summons on August 15 on Shell Beach for keeping four undersized porgies.

A recreational fisheran was also ticketed on Shell Beach on August 15 for having six undersized porgies.

TCOs issued 47 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On August 15, Warren E. Teixeira of Sheltºer Island pulled into a parking space at the Recycling Center and thought the vehicle was in park when it rolled forward, hitting a sign. There was minor damage — scratches to the right side of the hood and bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to an argument in the Center on August 10; no charges were pressed.

The owners of three boats were notified they had to move from a fire lane at a Shorewood location on August 10

A “mountain dog” was reported running at large in Cartwright on August 10. The dog was gone when police arrived and had returned home.

Petit larcenies were reported in West Neck on August 10 and August 13 and in the Heights on August 14.

Police were asked to check on the welfare of a child on August 10. The child was fine and no problems were noted.

On August 11, a bat was reported in a house in West Neck. It was not located and the resident was given the referrals for wildlife removal. On August 13, a bat was found in an umbrella in the Center but it had flown away when police arrived.

On August 12 an anonymous caller reported a driver “all over the road” in the Heights. Police patrolled the area but the vehicle was not located.

A marine unit spotted a boat aground on the east side of Mashomack on August 12. The boat was subsequently retrieved and returned to the owner’s mooring.

A Hay Beach caller reported receiving text message scams on a cell phone on August 12.

A caller told police on August 12 that while his vehicle was parked in Silver Beach, someone had removed his license plate and driver’s license.

Police responded to a call on August 12 about fireworks in an area of Silver Beach. The subjects were gone when police arrived.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about a smell of smoke at a Ram Island residence on August 12; no source of the smoke was located.

Police responded on August 14 to a report that the owner of a boat had jumped off his boat at anchor in West Neck, had gotten caught in a tide and was in trouble. He was picked up by a passing boat and brought back to his own boat.

An highly intoxicated individual, according to the blotter, reported an assault on August 14. The subject was advised to return when sober to report the incident.

A caller told police on August 15 that a woman was screaming in the South Ferry area. Police located two people arguing; no problems were reported and left the area.

Police assisted a boater off Ram Island on August 14 when a mooring got tangled in his inboard propeller.

A vehicle left in a West Neck parking area on August 14 was reported missing the next morning.

As a result of an anonymous call on August 15, police located a possibly drunk driver in the Heights, conducted a roadside sobriety test and determined the person was fit to drive.

A marine unit responded on August 15 to a report that passengers on two boats in Silver Beach were yelling and playing loud music. They had left the area when police arrived.

On August 16 police responded to a complaint that was civil in nature regarding the pick-up of equipment in the Center.

Police responded to a call on August 16 that someone was driving at a high rate of speed on the First Causeway. The driver was advised to slow down and no further action was taken.

On August 16, property was reported taken from the grounds of a Westmoreland home.

Police opened an investigation into prostitution on August 16.

Two carbon-monoxide alarms were set off during the week at residences in Silver Beach and Dering Harbor. The SIFD responded to both. A faulty detector may have been the cause; no trace of carbon monoxide was found.

Six noise complaints were received during the week. On August 12 at 9:30 p.m., youths were reported making noise in the Center; they were playing football and said they had finished playing for the evening.

At about the same time on August 12, an anonymous caller reported loud noise in the Heights. Police located a party and asked that the music be turned down. The party was expected to end at 11 p.m.

An anonymous call on August 14 reported loud music in Hay Beach; police were unable to locate the source. Police followed up on a second report in Hay Beach at about 7 p.m. and found a band playing at a reasonable level at a birthday party. The owner said the volume would be lowered and the party would be over by 9:30 p.m.

At 11:30 p.m. on August 14 police received a complaint about people making noise in Silver Beach. Police located a house party with music playing and requested that the volume be turned down, which it was.

A report at about 11:45 p.m. on August 14 of loud music on a boat moored in Silver Beach resulted in a ticket. (See August 14 summons.)

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported nine aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16. EMTs responded to a case on April 14 but medical attention was refused.