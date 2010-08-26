Thanks to responders
To the Editor:
I want to publicly express my heartfelt appreciation to the Shelter
Island Police and Fire departments for their swift, courteous and
attentive service in the wake of a malfunction with our security system
alarm last Wednesday evening.
Over the years I have seen numerous letters of a similar nature in this
very paper, and while I always thought them to be a genuine tribute to a
hard-working crew of local first responders, to be honest I never gave
them more than a moment’s reflection. Until, that is, such a situation
came to our family in the middle of the night.
Deep in sleep, our security alarm suddenly went off at what I soon
realized was a few minutes after midnight. The security company that
monitors the alarm performed admirably in alerting the local authorities
as to our situation. Within a matter of minutes, Shelter Island Fire
Department Chief William Rowland, 2nd Assistant Chief John D’Amato and
Senior Captain William Anderson III as well as Shelter Island Police
Department Officer David McGayhey were at our front door. They quickly
ascertained the situation and checked the entire house for any trace of
carbon monoxide