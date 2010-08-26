Thanks to responders

To the Editor:

I want to publicly express my heartfelt appreciation to the Shelter

Island Police and Fire departments for their swift, courteous and

attentive service in the wake of a malfunction with our security system

alarm last Wednesday evening.

Over the years I have seen numerous letters of a similar nature in this

very paper, and while I always thought them to be a genuine tribute to a

hard-working crew of local first responders, to be honest I never gave

them more than a moment’s reflection. Until, that is, such a situation

came to our family in the middle of the night.

Deep in sleep, our security alarm suddenly went off at what I soon

realized was a few minutes after midnight. The security company that

monitors the alarm performed admirably in alerting the local authorities

as to our situation. Within a matter of minutes, Shelter Island Fire

Department Chief William Rowland, 2nd Assistant Chief John D’Amato and

Senior Captain William Anderson III as well as Shelter Island Police

Department Officer David McGayhey were at our front door. They quickly

ascertained the situation and checked the entire house for any trace of

carbon monoxide