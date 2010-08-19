SPOTLIGHT ON ARTISTS: VICTOR FRIEDMAN

Victor Friedman, pictured here in the darkroom of his Island home, will display his work in the ARTSI’s Open Studios tour on August 21 and 22.

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we thought it would be interesting to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Victor Friedman.

Can the public view your work at any particular location?

Yes, on my website, victorfriedman.com, in New York City at the Old Print Shop on Lexington Avenue, on Shelter Island at the Wish Rock Studio Gallery and in Amagansett at the Pamela Williams Gallery.

Do you specialize in one specific type of art? What is your preferred medium?

Photography; I prefer black and white film.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

The Museum of the City of New York.

What inspires your art? Why be an artist on Shelter Island?

Streets, still life, nature and the human figure. I find Shelter Island (where I have my darkroom) a very creative environment in which to work.

What is your biggest challenge as an artist? What is your greatest joy as an artist?

To continue working with joy, and to work with joy.

Who is your favorite artist?

I am inspired by the work of Picasso and the Impressionist painters.