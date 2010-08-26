Longer term reckless

To the Editor:

The Town of Shelter Island was founded in 1730. For the past 280 years,

the citizens of the Island have voted for supervisor every other year.

That means that the position of supervisor is open for a vote every two

years. It’s always been a two-year term.

Suddenly, the Republicans have decided that we ought to have a

referendum on the length of the term of office for both supervisor and

superintendent of highways, which is also two years. They want both

terms to be four years. Unfortunately for them, they cannot really tell

us why the system that is not broken needs fixing. They had a chance at

the hearing on Friday, August 20 — which, by the way, was at times

raucous — but really could not express any rational reason. And no one

seemed to have considered what may be unintended consequences. Appears

rather reckless to me.

It was really interesting to watch people who otherwise do not agree on

any issue agree that we don’t need to change the length of the term of

office. And, if we do have a broken system, it is up to the citizens to

decide that and not our politicians. Perhaps with petitions. Everyone

who was objecting agreed that we need a system for referendums,

certainly not what was going on here.

I had a really tough time during the hearing because I really believe in

the right of citizens to express their opinions at the ballot box. I

have been dismayed for months that these very same people who are

pressing for this referendum have refused to allow the citizens of this

community to vote on a referendum regarding a public transit system for

the East End. So, for the non-issue of term length, they want a

referendum, but for a real issue of great concern to citizens of both

forks, they don’t want a referendum.

Do you see something odd with this picture, as I do?

PATRICIA SHILLINGBURG

SHELTER ISLAND