Islander published in Southampton Review

Author Kathleen Goldhirsch

“Blood & Water” by Kathleen Goldhirsch is the featured article in the Southampton Review’s July 2010 summer issue. Ms. Goldhirsch, who lives on Shelter Island, writes about locating her long-lost half-sisters through the Internet.

The prestigious semi-annual literary review is published by the Master of Fine Arts program in writing and literature at Stony Brook University-Southampton, and has featured Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, Poet Laureate Billy Collins. cartoonist and novelist Jules Feiffer and Roger Rosenblatt, essayist for Time magazine and PBS.