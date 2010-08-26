Hearings revisited
To the Editor:
Last Friday’s town meeting was another instance of what I call the
“Frankenstein moments” one comes to love here on Shelter Island. Strange
how people who’ve been drovers here for so long still don’t know better
than to spook the herd unless you’re pretty damned sure you know which
way they’re going to run.
What I took away from it was this, as regards the proposed ballot
initiative to change term lengths for supervisor and highway
superintendent: While there was some rather wild talk of “naked power
grabs” and the like, I saw none of that in there, as tentative support
for giving the voters a choice was across all party lines, among those
just elected and those who will probably be seeking reelection. Ms.
Lewis had brought this up very shortly after the dust settled on the
last election, so I, being a regular attendee, knew it was coming a long
time ago.
I heard some rather good arguments against the core concept, the timing,
and the mechanism, or lack thereof. It sounded to me like people wanted
us to create a more clearly defined process through which such things
need to go in order to get on the ballot, and I agree.
At some point in the future things could easily be reversed, and we
might have a room full of people who wanted change but found the lack of
a mechanism an obstacle to it in the presence of a board that might be
influenced by forces unseen. A larger and much more in depth discussion
of all this is to follow, I think, and if it comes around again, I hope
it’s through the front door in the form of a petition.
Another earlier issue merits mention, however, and that had to do with
the special hearing on a proposed house in Hay Beach that would exceed
the 6,000-square-foot living area trigger requiring such a hearing.
First, the purpose of that section of code was not to prevent large
houses, but to review the proposals so as to better see if they were
appropriate under the given circumstances. They only recently lowered it
from 8,000 square feet, and had they not, no hearing would have been
held at all.
While my default position is with the property owner and their rights,
and I know he has a large extended family, I also know that every time
someone builds a house that is bigger than it needs to be, or placed
inconsiderately as regards the neighbors, it sets back my cause, as it
suggests that people are incapable of self-moderation.
A little humility goes a long way toward building lasting relationships
in a small community. Perhaps scale it back a bit, reconfigure it, work
with the neighbors. It’s the right thing to do both now and for future
generations. It means even more if you do it when you don’t have to.
That being said, the government is not charged with preserving the view
of individual property owners. Simply put, none of us lives in a house
that the world probably would not look better without. Yes, we each love
our own. It’s the other guy’s that bug us… and therein lies the rub.
We’re all the other guy.
PAUL SHEPHERD
SHELTER ISLAND