Hearings revisited

To the Editor:

Last Friday’s town meeting was another instance of what I call the

“Frankenstein moments” one comes to love here on Shelter Island. Strange

how people who’ve been drovers here for so long still don’t know better

than to spook the herd unless you’re pretty damned sure you know which

way they’re going to run.

What I took away from it was this, as regards the proposed ballot

initiative to change term lengths for supervisor and highway

superintendent: While there was some rather wild talk of “naked power

grabs” and the like, I saw none of that in there, as tentative support

for giving the voters a choice was across all party lines, among those

just elected and those who will probably be seeking reelection. Ms.

Lewis had brought this up very shortly after the dust settled on the

last election, so I, being a regular attendee, knew it was coming a long

time ago.

I heard some rather good arguments against the core concept, the timing,

and the mechanism, or lack thereof. It sounded to me like people wanted

us to create a more clearly defined process through which such things

need to go in order to get on the ballot, and I agree.

At some point in the future things could easily be reversed, and we

might have a room full of people who wanted change but found the lack of

a mechanism an obstacle to it in the presence of a board that might be

influenced by forces unseen. A larger and much more in depth discussion

of all this is to follow, I think, and if it comes around again, I hope

it’s through the front door in the form of a petition.

Another earlier issue merits mention, however, and that had to do with

the special hearing on a proposed house in Hay Beach that would exceed

the 6,000-square-foot living area trigger requiring such a hearing.

First, the purpose of that section of code was not to prevent large

houses, but to review the proposals so as to better see if they were

appropriate under the given circumstances. They only recently lowered it

from 8,000 square feet, and had they not, no hearing would have been

held at all.

While my default position is with the property owner and their rights,

and I know he has a large extended family, I also know that every time

someone builds a house that is bigger than it needs to be, or placed

inconsiderately as regards the neighbors, it sets back my cause, as it

suggests that people are incapable of self-moderation.

A little humility goes a long way toward building lasting relationships

in a small community. Perhaps scale it back a bit, reconfigure it, work

with the neighbors. It’s the right thing to do both now and for future

generations. It means even more if you do it when you don’t have to.

That being said, the government is not charged with preserving the view

of individual property owners. Simply put, none of us lives in a house

that the world probably would not look better without. Yes, we each love

our own. It’s the other guy’s that bug us… and therein lies the rub.

We’re all the other guy.

PAUL SHEPHERD

SHELTER ISLAND