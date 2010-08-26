For ballot guidelines

To the Editor:

We attended last Friday’s town board session regarding term lengths. We

found the most eloquent argument to be that there should be clear

guidelines in order to hold a referendum. Without them, poor decisions

and political chaos can result. While we have our own opinion regarding

term lengths for all elected officials (we think two years works well),

the real issue to us is the procedure issue.

Instead of pushing this onto the ballot, we would prefer to see the

board’s energy focused on developing referendum guidelines, rather than

forcing one.

DEBORAH GRAYSON

JONATHAN RUSSO

SERPENTINE DRIVE