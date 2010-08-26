For ballot guidelines
To the Editor:
We attended last Friday’s town board session regarding term lengths. We
found the most eloquent argument to be that there should be clear
guidelines in order to hold a referendum. Without them, poor decisions
and political chaos can result. While we have our own opinion regarding
term lengths for all elected officials (we think two years works well),
the real issue to us is the procedure issue.
Instead of pushing this onto the ballot, we would prefer to see the
board’s energy focused on developing referendum guidelines, rather than
forcing one.
DEBORAH GRAYSON
JONATHAN RUSSO
SERPENTINE DRIVE