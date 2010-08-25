For a two-year term

To the Editor:

I’m sorry I could not be at the public meeting on August 20. What follows are a few of my thoughts on the proposal under discussion.

I do not support four-year terms for town supervisor or highway superintendent. Sometimes we voters don’t get it right. We elect someone to public office who is not suited for the position — is not able to carry out the responsibilities and does not seem to have the capacity to lead, organize, solve problems or communicate. It is far better to be able to replace such an ineffective officeholder after two years rather than having to wait for four years. Also with growing ecological and environmental problems and a national and global economy in trouble, mistakes in governance become more costly. Two-year terms may be more important today and in the future than they have been in the past.

I do not agree that longer terms of office are better because the costs of elections and the time spent campaigning take away from good governing. Campaigns on Shelter Island seem to be relatively brief and, without television ads, they are not expensive.

I do support two-year terms for our town supervisor and highway superintendent because I think it is beneficial for our elected leaders to have to check in with voters more often rather than less often. It keeps them in touch with our concerns and interests. It is also good for us voters to have to think more often about our community, its needs, and how well we think our elected officials are doing.

More frequent elections help keep us all more active and engaged as citizens in a democracy.

BARBARA BARNES

SHELTER ISLAND