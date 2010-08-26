Election status quo
To the Editor:
Last Friday’s public hearing
explored changing the current election cycle to either a four- or two-
year cycle for the supervisor, highway superintendent and council
persons. In my view, both of these alternatives have serious drawbacks
versus the current system of two-year terms for supervisor and highway
superintendent and four for council members.
I strongly favor keeping the system we have. It has worked well for many
years. It puts the performance of the supervisor and highway
superintendent to the test every two years, increasing responsiveness to
public needs. It provides stability by having staggered four-year terms
for council persons. It also allows for the formation of a new majority
every two years, in theory at least, reflecting more quickly the will
of the people than in a four-year term system.
The history of the past 30 years of all elected officials indicates
incumbents have significant advantages, as over 80 percent of
supervisors/council persons running for reelection have continued in
office.
Support staff, many of whom are longer term employees, also provide
continuity. Hence, the argument that elected officials must use their
first year in office “learning the job” is most times simply not true.
The last three highway superintendents have held office for 10, 6 and
14 years. In fact, the record would indicate we need more change, new
ideas and energy in our town government, rather than continued
reelection.
A four-year term system for all would preclude the formation of a new
majority every two years, leaving a minority on the town board elected
in the off years. Such a system could create a risk of collusion, or
appearance thereof, to defer controversial or difficult decisions to the
off year election period and most likely enhance advantage to
incumbents. It could, in fact, encourage the continuance of the same
coalition year after year.
A two-year term for all loses the council person advantage of continuity
and would increase the number of candidates running every two years to
at least six, plus assessors, and town justices. Just imagine the yard
signs, ads in the Reporter and fundraisers!
Let’s keep the election cycle the way it is now and get on with the
really important business of the town, including the budget, zoning
issues and the Comprehensive Plan Action Program.
DONALD M. KORNRUMPF
SHELTER ISLAND