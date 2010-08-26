Election status quo

To the Editor:

Last Friday’s public hearing

explored changing the current election cycle to either a four- or two-

year cycle for the supervisor, highway superintendent and council

persons. In my view, both of these alternatives have serious drawbacks

versus the current system of two-year terms for supervisor and highway

superintendent and four for council members.

I strongly favor keeping the system we have. It has worked well for many

years. It puts the performance of the supervisor and highway

superintendent to the test every two years, increasing responsiveness to

public needs. It provides stability by having staggered four-year terms

for council persons. It also allows for the formation of a new majority

every two years, in theory at least, reflecting more quickly the will

of the people than in a four-year term system.

The history of the past 30 years of all elected officials indicates

incumbents have significant advantages, as over 80 percent of

supervisors/council persons running for reelection have continued in

office.

Support staff, many of whom are longer term employees, also provide

continuity. Hence, the argument that elected officials must use their

first year in office “learning the job” is most times simply not true.

The last three highway superintendents have held office for 10, 6 and

14 years. In fact, the record would indicate we need more change, new

ideas and energy in our town government, rather than continued

reelection.

A four-year term system for all would preclude the formation of a new

majority every two years, leaving a minority on the town board elected

in the off years. Such a system could create a risk of collusion, or

appearance thereof, to defer controversial or difficult decisions to the

off year election period and most likely enhance advantage to

incumbents. It could, in fact, encourage the continuance of the same

coalition year after year.

A two-year term for all loses the council person advantage of continuity

and would increase the number of candidates running every two years to

at least six, plus assessors, and town justices. Just imagine the yard

signs, ads in the Reporter and fundraisers!

Let’s keep the election cycle the way it is now and get on with the

really important business of the town, including the budget, zoning

issues and the Comprehensive Plan Action Program.

DONALD M. KORNRUMPF

SHELTER ISLAND