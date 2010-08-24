BREAKING NEWS: Town Board to vote on term extensions Friday

Ed Barr called the effort to authorize a public vote “a naked grab for power” at

Friday’s public hearing and told the Town Board to beware the

consequences.

Islanders opposed to extending

the terms of office for highway superintendent and town supervisor repeatedly

attacked the Town Board process for putting the issue to a public vote during a

hearing last Friday. The packed house at Town Hall, most in opposition, held sway

as the council backed off from a board vote, which must be made 60 days before

the November 2 ballot.

The situation changed at Tuesday’s work

session. Councilwoman Chris Lewis proposed holding a special Town Board meeting

on Friday, August 27, at 4 p.m. to vote on the issue. Supervisor Jim Dougherty

objected to the special meeting; the other board members indicated they were

ready to vote on the issue. Mr. Dougherty questioned the notice requirements

for the meeting but Town Attorney Laury Dowd said that by announcing the

meeting to the Reporter and on Channel 22, the board met legal requirements. The vote is set to go forward on Friday.

At the August 20 hearing, two of the

most vocal critics — Richard Kelly and Ed Barr — described the process of a

Town Board public hearing and proposed vote to authorize an election referendum

as “a naked grab for power,” “a ram-through job,” “an end run,” and “an

abominable seizure of power.” No one specified who was attempting to seize or

grab power by authorizing a public vote on a four-year term.

The process the audience

criticized is stipulated by state municipal home rule law and is the process

followed in every town that has held a referendum on the terms of office,

including the Town of Shelter Island, which extended the term of the office of

town clerk from two to four years in 1981. Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who raised the

issue at Town Board work sessions months ago, explained the basic procedure to

the crowd, but they insisted that the board should require a petition and

develop a standard for when such issues warrant the authorization of a public

vote.

A minority of audience members expressed support for a four-year term and questioned why opponents were so adamantly against a public vote on the issue.

For full hearing coverage, read this week’s Reporter.