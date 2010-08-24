BREAKING NEWS: Town Board to vote on term extensions Friday
Ed Barr called the effort to authorize a public vote “a naked grab for power” at
Friday’s public hearing and told the Town Board to beware the
consequences.
Islanders opposed to extending
the terms of office for highway superintendent and town supervisor repeatedly
attacked the Town Board process for putting the issue to a public vote during a
hearing last Friday. The packed house at Town Hall, most in opposition, held sway
as the council backed off from a board vote, which must be made 60 days before
the November 2 ballot.
The situation changed at Tuesday’s work
session. Councilwoman Chris Lewis proposed holding a special Town Board meeting
on Friday, August 27, at 4 p.m. to vote on the issue. Supervisor Jim Dougherty
objected to the special meeting; the other board members indicated they were
ready to vote on the issue. Mr. Dougherty questioned the notice requirements
for the meeting but Town Attorney Laury Dowd said that by announcing the
meeting to the Reporter and on Channel 22, the board met legal requirements. The vote is set to go forward on Friday.
At the August 20 hearing, two of the
most vocal critics — Richard Kelly and Ed Barr — described the process of a
Town Board public hearing and proposed vote to authorize an election referendum
as “a naked grab for power,” “a ram-through job,” “an end run,” and “an
abominable seizure of power.” No one specified who was attempting to seize or
grab power by authorizing a public vote on a four-year term.
The process the audience
criticized is stipulated by state municipal home rule law and is the process
followed in every town that has held a referendum on the terms of office,
including the Town of Shelter Island, which extended the term of the office of
town clerk from two to four years in 1981. Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who raised the
issue at Town Board work sessions months ago, explained the basic procedure to
the crowd, but they insisted that the board should require a petition and
develop a standard for when such issues warrant the authorization of a public
vote.
A minority of audience members expressed support for a four-year term and questioned why opponents were so adamantly against a public vote on the issue.
For full hearing coverage, read this week’s Reporter.