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Bonaccorso to sing in Greenport concert

By Times Review

Island vocalist Linda Bonaccorso and North Fork’s Mark Quintana are returning to Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library to perform a range of vocal selections this Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. The duo’s repertoire includes show tunes and gospel, pop standards and original compositions. 

Ms. Bonaccorso has sung with the Choral Society of the Hamptons and is a soloist with the Shelter Island Community Chorus and with the Sag Harbor Methodist Church choir. 

The library is located at 539 First Street; the concert is free and open to all. 