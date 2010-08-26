Bonaccorso to sing in Greenport concert

Island vocalist Linda Bonaccorso and North Fork’s Mark Quintana are returning to Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library to perform a range of vocal selections this Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. The duo’s repertoire includes show tunes and gospel, pop standards and original compositions.

Ms. Bonaccorso has sung with the Choral Society of the Hamptons and is a soloist with the Shelter Island Community Chorus and with the Sag Harbor Methodist Church choir.

The library is located at 539 First Street; the concert is free and open to all.