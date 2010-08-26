Board won’t say why

To the Editor:

I came away from the board meeting last Friday feeling that the board

members have a hidden agenda. I heard no compelling reasons for a voter

referendum to consider extending the terms of office for the town

supervisor and highway superintendent from two to four years at this

time.

Our town supervisor has indicated that he welcomes voter input every two

years. This is leadership by example, a style to be admired. At this

time when fiscal restraint is particularly important, I favor

continuation of the two-year terms for these two important posts. If

they satisfy the voters they can retain their positions for four years

or even longer.

When Shelter Island is compared to other communities in the region (some

with four-year terms) we seem to be doing well. We should keep it that

way.

GORDON POTTS

SHELTER ISLAND