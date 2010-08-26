Board won’t say why
To the Editor:
I came away from the board meeting last Friday feeling that the board
members have a hidden agenda. I heard no compelling reasons for a voter
referendum to consider extending the terms of office for the town
supervisor and highway superintendent from two to four years at this
time.
Our town supervisor has indicated that he welcomes voter input every two
years. This is leadership by example, a style to be admired. At this
time when fiscal restraint is particularly important, I favor
continuation of the two-year terms for these two important posts. If
they satisfy the voters they can retain their positions for four years
or even longer.
When Shelter Island is compared to other communities in the region (some
with four-year terms) we seem to be doing well. We should keep it that
way.
GORDON POTTS
SHELTER ISLAND