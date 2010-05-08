50 YEAR AGO

Club members release pheasants

Five members of Shelter Island’s Fish and Game Club spent the better part of last Sunday evening releasing nearly 700 pheasants … Working in teams, [they] set the nine-week-old birds free in several widely separated locales. Here the pheasants … will live in the woods … until the opening of the hunting season. • AUGUST 6, 1960



25 YEARS AGO

Sunfish race

Under blue skies and brisk winds, six sailors raced Sunfish on Sunday, August 4 in Menantic Yacht Club action. In first place was Pete Bethge. Second place was taken by Alan Burtis and Bud Fox came in third. The three other competitors Sunday were Ric Gurney, Scott Martin and Charlie Wyatt. • AUGUST 8, 1985



10 YEARS AGO

Lines reach new lengths

With three boats in service Sunday afternoon, the ferry line began to grow. When it stretched down to Bridge Street, no one took much notice. … But then it backed up to Locust Avenue, and at times threaded up Sylvan Place to Shelter Island Hardware, and even reached the Heights firehouse. • AUGUST 3, 2000