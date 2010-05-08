Back to 1976 ELIH Luncheon

Tom Speeches contacted us to help out in identifying these East End volunteers. On the left is Winnie Dickerson, and sitting in front of her is Emma Radl with Madeline Hallman to her left, followed by Margaret Griffing. In front of Ms. Griffing is, “for guys and gals of a certain age,” says Tom, 4th-grade school teacher Esther Walther. Following her is Lorna Laspia in the rear, and the last woman standing next to the gentleman with the tie is Margie Teltsch. Virginia Springsteen also called in and identified Winnie Dickerson. Thanks for your help, everyone!