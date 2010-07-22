Winds strengthen competition in West Neck races

Sailors battle for position during an upwind leg of Sundayâ€™s races. Sailors enjoyed a sunny day with winds between 5 and 8 knots.

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its third series of Sunfish races on Sunday, July 18 in West Neck Harbor. Unlike last week, when the winds were exceedingly light, this week we had enough wind to cause some excitement.

With the World Cup over, we had 14 sailors participate. The wind was squirrelly and blowing from the west at between 5 and 8 knots, gusting to 10 or 11.

The race committee held five races, three around a triangular course and two around the triangle plus a windward-leeward finish. We were under a time constraint on Sunday because several sailors had to attend the annual Silver Beach Association meeting, including Commodore Bethge who was honored at the meeting (see story on page 8). I might add that we were just a trifle late for the meeting. For some reason unbeknownst to me, sailing takes precedence.

With the wind gusting to around 10 knots, we had several boats flip and several near-flips. Just seconds after the start of the third race I heard, “No-o-o –” as Linda Gibbs flipped over. She immediately righted her boat and continued sailing. I came close to going over a couple of times but managed to release the sheet in time and lean far enough over to stay upright. I will take luck any time. No one had to give assistance to flipped sailors as in years past.

As I mentioned in last week’s article, when not coaching Dave Olsen can place higher in the rankings and he took one first-place finish on Sunday coming in fifth overall. As usual Charlie Modica placed first overall but not with his usual ease. Competition was strong among the sailors. Charlie had to come from behind in a couple of races to pull out his three firsts. The top racers this week were fairly closely matched, especially with Bill Martens sailing as of old.

We welcomed two new sailors this week, the team of Jack Cammaratti and Katie Childers. Jack and Katie gave us all a chance to brush up on some of the rules, including the one about not yelling “starboard” for right-of-way privilege when actually being on port tack on the start line.

Another learning opportunity occurred as I was approaching the reaching mark. Shane O’Neill had to give me room, but Jack and Katie were not overlapped at three boat lengths away from the mark, so they had no rights. Not realizing this, they tried to sail inside of me anyway, forcing me to go wide. Unfortunately all three of us collided because Shane had given me just enough room to clear the mark, but we quickly separated with no harm done except lost time.

Welcome back to Shane, who has sailed with the club in past years and plans to sail with the MYC every other week this summer. Shane missed the first race but placed eighth overall anyway.

I have one very important correction to report from last week: the injury that kept Melanie Coronetz from sailing was to her foot, not her hand. I never was any good at anatomy.

The Race Committee consisted of Commodore Bethge, Sallie Davis and Kristina and Sebastian Morris, who did a superb job this week. Kristina and Sebastian will probably join in the sailing next week. I have it under good authority that Kristina is getting a private lesson from Victor Diaz this week. Watch out, Charlie.

The MYC has a sequencing starting horn, a gift to Commodore Bethge from the club’s members last year, that is rather shrill. The horn can be heard throughout West Neck Harbor. I could see Sebastian holding his ears every now and then, actually most of the time.

I know that I should be watching my trim at all times but as a reporter I try to be observant.

Again, thanks to Bill Martens for supplying the Race Committee boat at the last minute for the second week in a row. Remember, sailors, before the races start, come alongside the committee boat and give your full name and sail number.

The MYC holds its Sunfish races every Sunday at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. The sailing is fantastic and the sailors are welcoming. Whether you are a novice or an expert, come join in the fun and camaraderie. All sailors are welcome. Call Commodore Bethge at 749-1297 to reserve a boat.

Results of five races

Place Sailor Points

1. Charles Modica 8

2. Bill Martens 22

3. Bob Harris 22

4. Andy Belford 29

5. Dave Olsen 30

6. Linda Gibbs 31

7. Tom McMahon 34

8. Shane O’Neill 34

9. Melanie Coronetz 36

10. Jack Cammaratti 41

11. Penny Pilkington 47

12. Michael Becker 61

13. Mary Vetri 64

14. Rita Doyle-Gates 67

1 point for first place, 2 for second, etc.