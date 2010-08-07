WHAT’S HAPPENING

BLESSING OF THE PETS

Our Lady of the Isle in the Heights will host its annual Blessing of the Pets this Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m in the park across from the church. There will be contests and prizes in various categories of animals such as biggest, smallest, most unusual, best trick, pet/partner look-a-likes and many more. The blessing will be offered by Father Peter DeSanctis. Rain date is Saturday, July 17.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

On Thursdays July 15 and July 29, Bridge Street Volunteer Park will be the site of performances by local musicians. Island Folk will play on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m., followed on the 29th by Bennett Konesni and friends. Bring a lawn chair and watch the sunset while appreciating the harmonious sounds.

CALLING ALL PARENTS

Communities That Care (CTC) will host a meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall, bringing together Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Youth Center Director Lee Oliver, CTC members and Shelter Island parents (summer, week-end and year-round) to discuss ways of ensuring the best possible summer for all children. There will be light refreshments.

CTC is particularly focused on programs to protect young people from the growing problem of substance abuse.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

A narrated photographic tour of ancient Egypt will be led by Egyptologist Jack Josephson at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. “A Divine Tour of Egypt” is the record of a group tour led by the Josephsons last winter that included 16 Islanders. Island watercolorist Rick Denning did a series of paintings during the trip that will be on display; reproductions will be available for purchase as a benefit to the library.

Mr. Josephson is a research associate at NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts and a visiting professor at the American University in Cairo. His wife Magda is a native Cairene, a former prima ballerina of the Cairo Ballet and a founding director of the new Cairo Opera House.

SUMMER BALLET CLASS

Dance classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday through July 29 at the Shelter Island Youth Center in Legion Hall. There are two sessions: for 4- to 6-year-olds from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and for 7- to 9-year-olds from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. All levels are welcome. Kids can sign up for the whole series or attend one session at a time for $15 per session. The dance program is taught by Sarah Shepherd and offered through the Town Recreation Department’s summer activity program. For more information, call Sarah at 749-7879 or 793-6723.

SPECIAL SPEAKER AT CHURCH

A long-standing friend of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, Ramu Damodaran, will be the guest speaker at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, July 11. Mr. Damodaran was introduced to Shelter Island and Pastor Bill Grimbol by Islander Lynn Franklin. He is deputy director of the UN Public Information outreach program and his topic will be “The UN for each of us” — “As the United Nations reaches 65, it is individual conscience, creativity and courage that define its capacity to secure our world,” he said.

DESSERT AND THEATRE

Enjoy a performance of “The Servant’s Last Serve,” written and directed by John and Karl Kaasik, and served up with dessert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Seating is limited so call for reservations as soon as possible — 749-0805. Tickets cost $20 per person.

ISLAND BOOK AVAILABLE

“Island Voices,” the anthology of Reporter features and original writing edited by Carol Galligan, has arrived at the Shelter Island Library. Two hundred pages long, it contains a history of the Island’s early years and edited versions of 20 Island profiles. Copies, both reserved and otherwise, can be picked up at the Shelter Island Library. The price is $20 and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the library.

WINDOWS FOR BEGINNERS

Mark Lindemann’s monthly adult computer class will be held at the Shelter Island Public Library on Tuesday, July 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

BE NICE TO SPIDERS!

This week at Mashomack, face the spiders! Through a spider scavenger hunt, spider web relay and the making of a climbing critter to take home, children ages 4 and up will learn to appreciate the skills and beauty of these beneficial eight-legged friends. The fun will be on Friday, July 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. To sign up for this Young Naturalists Program, call 749-1001.

HONKY TONK NIGHT

Keep the party going after the fireworks on Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 10 with a dance in the barn, 151 North Ferry Road. The barn, known as the Pleasure Lounge, has been fashioned in the style of a 1940s Honky Tonk. Two old-school-style bands, the Who Dat Loungers and the Blaggards, will be rockin’ and swingin. All proceeds from the dance benefit the non-profit Island Gift of Life Foundation. Admission is $20 at the door. BYOB. Call 466-2768 for further information.

‘TWEEN CRAFT

Those entering grades 3 through 5 are invited to the library on Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. for some arts and crafts. They will be making beaded sunglasses holders, just in time for the heat of a sunny summer. For more information, call the Shelter Island Library at 749-0042.

GARDEN CLUB TO MEET

Following a board meeting at 9 a.m. and a business meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, in St. Mary’s Parish Hall, the Garden Club will host guest speaker Laura McLaughlin, a former director of the 2nd District Federated Garden Clubs of New York and currently a National Council judge. Geared to newer Garden Club members, Ms.McLaughlin’s program, “Beauty of Tradition,” will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will focus on designs eligible for the Table Artistry Award. For more information, call Donna Persson at 749-1458.

‘HAL THE HAMPTONS HOUND’

Long Island author Susan Abrahams will read from her new book on Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library about her detective dog and his special mission to save the puppies. Come listen to Ms. Abrahams read this adventure story, starring “Hal the Hamptons Hound.”

ACROSS THE MOAT

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Weather permitting, the Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes on Saturday, July 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight. There is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14, free for members. Call 765-2626 to check on the weather.

PHOTOS OF THE REVOLUTION

“Los Jovenes de Oaxaca: Photos from the Revolution,” wall paintings by young Mexicans, will be on display at the Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First Street in Greenport, from July 10 to August 6. An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 10 at 3 p.m. For more information, call the library at 477-0660.

HAMPTONS GREEK FESTIVAL

Featuring live music, Hellenic youth dance performances, crafts, children’s activities, food and more, the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, 111 St. Andrew’s Road in Southampton, will be hosting its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, July 15; Friday, July 16; and Saturday, July 17 from 4 to 11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 18, from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 283-6169 or visit kimisishamptons.org.

AT TEMPLE ADAS…

Temple Adas Israel’s weekend schedule for July 9-10 includes “Shabbat Shaboom,” a 30-minute activity to welcome Shabbat for young families. It takes place on Havens Beach at 5 p.m. each Friday afternoon and includes stories, songs, challah and grape juice. On Saturday morning, July 10 at 10 a.m. the Temple will launch Tot Shabbat, a musical way for young children and their families to engage with Shabbat morning prayers that is both fun and accessible. This program will continue through the end of August.

GALLERY LECTURE

Phyllis Braff, former art critic for the New York Times, will lecture on “Winslow Homer, Thomas Moran, and Other 19th century Long Island Artists” at Guild Hall, 158 M

ain Street in East Hampton, on Friday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. The lecture is free with museum admission. For more information call 324-0806.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” with novelist Hilma Wolitzer on Saturday, July 10 at 6 p.m. Harper Lee won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961 for her only novel. The character of Dill is based loosely on her childhood friend and neighbor, Truman Capote. This classic has been translated into more than 40 languages, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and served as the basis of the classic motion picture.

Ms. Wolitzer, who will read from and discuss the book, the author and the times in which it was written, is the author of several novels and the recipient of Guggenheim and NEA fellowships.

CIRCUS OF THE STARS

See the world’s largest circus under the big top! Cole Brothers “Circus of the Stars” is coming to the Greenport Polo Grounds on Moores Lane Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. There will be two shows each night, at 5 and 8 p.m. Buy tickets in advance through July 13 at Greenport Fire Station #1 on 3rd Street in Greenport, visit tickets.com or call 888-332-5200. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the circus box office, $17 per adult and $12 per child. For a reserved seat, add $3 or for VIP add $5. For more information, go to gotothecircus.com or call 800-796-5672.