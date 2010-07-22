WHAT’S HAPPENING

‘SHIMMERING STAR’

Get your tickets now for the Nature Conservancy’s annual Mashomack Benefit Dinner Dance, “Shimmering Star: 30 Years of Global Vision,” on the Manor House grounds on Saturday, July 31. The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to Richard Siegler’s Brazilian/Latin band, “Belazza Sol.” A live auction with Island auctioneer Ken Lewis will start at 9 p.m. For more information, call 749-1001.

‘PARK AVENUE POTLUCK’

Meet the authors of “Park Avenue Potluck Celebrations”; sample some of the recipes, prepared by Sunset Beach and Vine Street Café; and support the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) on Saturday afternoon, July 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bridge Street Gifts, 183 North Ferry Road. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Society of MSKCC, a volunteer organization.

New York Times Food & Wine contributor Florence Fabricant and MSKCC members are co-authors of the 2009 book and will sign copies. The book features 80 recipes and over 150 photos taken in the homes of society members. Island kids will sell lemonade and brownies donated by Tate’s, with proceeds going to the Sloan-Kettering Pediatrics Division.

SUNSET TO MOONRISE PADDLE

On Saturday, July 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack will host a restful two-hour kayaking trip, exploring the marshes and coastlines of the preserve, ending as the sun sets and the nearly full moon rises. Participants will visit the Log Creek Cabin aquaculture project and paddle Bass Creek as evening falls. Fees are $25 for Nature Conservancy members and $35 for non-members. The fee includes all necessary equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

FREE COLLEGE PREP

On Tuesday evenings in August from 7 to 8:15 p.m., the Shelter Island Public Library, in cooperation with the Shelter Island School District, will offer free college preparation courses for students entering 11th and 12th grades. The program, funded by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, includes advice, instruction and recommendations by Shelter Islander Dr. Richard O’Connell, who is a retired college professor, a New York State Counselor-of-the-Year and the author of “Motivating Kids to the Max.”

The first five meetings will focus on “Writing the College Essay,” followed by “Understanding College Financial Aid.” Space is limited and students should sign up at the library by calling 749-0042.

LEAGUE MEETING

The League of Women Voters will hold its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m., on the Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Note that this is a new time slot. All are welcome to attend.

THE BEES KNEES

Ever wonder what life in a beehive is like? Join Alfred Brigham, a third generation beekeeper, on Tuesday, July 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. and learn why bees make honey and why honeybees don’t really want to sting you. Visit a working beehive from a distance, see an observation hive up close and do a beeswax project. Ages 7 and up. Redtail Club. Call Mashomack at 749-1001 to sign up.

LEGION SUMMER HOURS

Mitchell Post 281 has announced its summer hours — Thursday and Friday nights for all Legion, auxiliary and booster members — starting at 5 p.m. The bar and kitchen will be open for drinks and supper. Members can bowl, too.

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Which animals are the only ones with feathers, are the fastest in the world and can weigh less than a dime or more than 350 pounds? Birds, of course! On Friday, July 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., members of the Young Naturalists at Mashomack will learn about the birds that fly south for the winter or stay around all year; they will also take part in a bird chorus and play some bird games. Ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001 for more information and to save a seat.

BEACH BOOK BINGO

Come in off the beach, play bingo and win some new beach books! Visit the library on Thursday, July 29 at 2 p.m. for this event. For more information, call the library at 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘BASICALLY BAROQUE’

A free concert will be held at the Floyd Memorial Library on First Street in Greenport on Saturday, July 24 at 3 p.m. The concert, “Basically Baroque,” will include the works of Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and Gaubert. For more information, call the library at 477-0660.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will host writer Rebecca Chace reading from her recent novel, “Leaving Rock Harbor,” on Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. The book takes readers into the heart of a New England mill town on the eve of World War I. The novel deals with class and coming-of-age issues through the eyes of a teenage girl, her family and friends. Rebecca Chace is the author of the memoir, “Chautauqua Summer,” which was a New York Times Notable Book as well as a New York Time’s Editor’s Choice.

On Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m. cineaste Toby Talbot will read from her book, “The New Yorker Theater and Other Scenes From a Life at the Movies.” The 1960s changed American film forever, and the revolution occurred in art film houses with the New Yorker Theater, owned by the Talbots at its epicenter. Both events are free and open to the public.

THE SOLDIER RIDE

This Wounded Warrier Project will salute fallen hero LCPL Jordan Haerter at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24 on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf before the Soldier Ride takes place down Main Street. Call 903-1701 for information.

GOOD, BAD AND BEAUTIFUL

The Peconic Land Trust will sponsor a program at the Charnews Farm on 3005 Youngs Avenue in Southold on Saturday, July 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on some of the unfamiliar creatures lurking in the landscape. Entomologist Daniel Gilrein will talk about interesting and attractive creatures that may go unobserved, but serve a beneficial role in biological control. Some notorious insect pests will be discussed too. Cost is $5 per person. Call the Peconic Land Trust at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org to reserve a space.

SUNSET SAIL, WINE CRUISE

Sail the scenic Mattituck Inlet and Long Island Sound on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. with Captain Bob and Martha Clara Vineyards winemakers. Wine will be served along with light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75 each plus tax. Purchase tickets online at marthaclaravineyards.com and visit marthaclaravineyards.com/sunsetsails.shtml for a video of the cruise.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Weather permitting, the Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes on Saturday, July 24 from 7 p.m. to midnight. There is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14, free for members. Call 765-2626 to check on the weather.

WATERING CANS AS ART

The Sag Harbor Tree Fund will hold a silent auction to raise funds to water Sag Harbor’s new trees on Sunday, August 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cor Maria, 77 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Watering cans by 20 renowned artists will be up for auction — painted, decoupaged and embellished. Meet the artists and enjoy a high tea on the porch overlooking the harbor. Admission is $20.