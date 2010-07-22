What you need to know about crêpe myrtle

A very tall crÃªpe myrtle, in full bloom last fall with bright rose flowers.

Crêpe myrtle, just as frequently spelled “crape” myrtle, is a very tall shrub that can be pruned into a tree and has as many detractors as fans. Many people find it invasive, Personally, I like plants others call “invasive,” in my yard and garden anyway, where they’re carefully supervised and not allowed to run wild. I find this a case of one man’s “terrorist” being another man’s “freedom fighter”; one could as easily say they’re “hardy,” “intrepid” or “versatile.” Another reason to like this shrub is that it blooms late in the season when many of our favorites have gone close to dormant and will be absent for another year, and then, after blooming, gives us leaves that provide some additional autumn color.

This is a genus of around 50 species of deciduous and evergreen trees and shrubs cultivated in warmer climates around the world. It is a member of the loosestrife family and was named after Magnus von Lagerström, the Swedish merchant who supplied Carolus Linnaeus with plants he collected. Linnaeus was a Swedish botanist, physician and zoologist, who was responsible for the modern scheme of binomial nomenclature. He is widely regarded as the father of modern taxonomy; he was also one of the first ecologists.

Crêpe myrtles are best known for their bright and long-lasting flowers. All species are “woody” and can range in height from under a foot to over 100 feet; more usually, however, they are small to medium multiple-trunked trees and shrubs. Their flowers are born in summer and autumn in panicles of crinkled flowers with a crêpe-like texture. Shades of deep purple to red, rose to white, with almost every shade in between can be easily obtained. And the colors are vibrant. There is, however, no real blue. After blooming, the plant provides capsule-like pods, similar to rose hips, green and succulent at first, then ripening to dark brown or black and becoming dry. These capsules then split and spread hundreds of tiny seeds. These pods can easily be removed, however, lest they sprout where further growth is not desired.

Crêpe myrtles have various uses in landscape design. They’re excellent where a dense hedge is desired and are equally useful in new situations, where fast growth is highly desirable. They’re equally useful as specimen shrubs.

Zone six, which includes Shelter Island, is pretty much their northernmost habitat; however they’re not hardy in the New England north country.

I thought next week to spend some time on the subject of garden art. Few people realize that a tree is a perfectly good easel for a waterproof painting. Sculptures of many kinds, some of the newer resins, for example, are especially lovely.

Explanation of the week: On the subject of 1)whether mountain laurel is poisonous to the deer and the contrary info that 2) the shrub is indeed eaten here on the Island and the ongoing question, then of 3) the absence of deer carcasses littering our lawns, Dr. Bill Zitek, Shelter Island’s retired North Fork Animal Hospital veterinarian, was good enough to write in with the following info: “I have never seen a case of poisoning by mountain laurel but … it probably would not be fatal and deer would probably develop a distaste for it quickly before they could ingest enough to make them sick. Sheep are more likely to be confined … and try everything, but deer can move on to better sites (in our gardens and yards).” Thanks, Dr. Zitek.

c.galligan@sireporter.com