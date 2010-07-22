Wanted: Political parity for women

A ceremony was held last week unveiling a “Women’s Wall of Fame” at the headquarters of Suffolk County’s government, the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge. The display celebrates the 29 recipients of the county’s Women’s Hall of Fame award with plaques that include their photos. The award was established in 1994.

“It is an honor to recognize all of these remarkable women for all the good things they have done for the county and its residents,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy. “These hall of famers are the true pillars of our community.” He stressed that there is plenty of room for future expansion of the wall.

Among those honored are some extraordinary Suffolk women. There’s Suffolk’s gutsy former health commissioner, Dr. Mary Hibberd, a pediatrician forced out after six years by Mr. Levy’s predecessor, Robert Gaffney. She charged in 1996 that she was replaced because she refused to buckle to patronage demands from his office. There’s the late Diane Sackett Nannery of Manorville, a postal worker diagnosed with breast cancer who went on to coauthor a book on cancer and lead a successful effort to get the first breast cancer awareness postage stamp issued. There’s Dr. Shirley Strum Kenny who retired last year as president of Stony Brook University. There’s Susan Barry Roden of Water Mill, cofounder and president of the South Fork Breast Cancer Coalition. And there’s Anne Mead, a deputy Suffolk County executive under Mr. Dennison, the first county executive here. Ms. Mead, who recently died, became in 1974 the first woman judge in a Suffolk court of record, in District Court. She subsequently was the first female to chair the New York State Public Service Commission on which she was a strong advocate for consumers.

The women honored absolutely deserve it. But the recognition underscores a bitter reality — that despite the county’s creation of a Women’s Hall of Fame, there is a great under-representation of women in government, including county government and judiciary.

Of the three members of the U.S. House of Representatives for Suffolk, all are men. There has never been a woman representing Suffolk in that House.

Of Suffolk’s four New York State senators, all are men. There has never been a woman from Suffolk in the State Senate.

Of the 11 members of the New York State Assembly from Suffolk, only one is a woman, Ginny Fields of Oakdale.

Of the supervisors of Suffolk’s 10 towns, there’s only one woman, Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst.

Of the top officials in county government (county executive, district attorney, comptroller, sheriff, etc.), only the county treasurer and clerk are women.

The 18-member Suffolk Legislature is now 15 men and 3 women.

Of the 31 village mayors in Suffolk, only 4 are women.

As to the judiciary, there are 28 Supreme Court justices and 7 are women. There are 11 County Court judges and only 1 is female. Out of 24 District Court judges, 6 are women. Of the 55 town and village justices in Suffolk, 16 are women. In Suffolk Family Court, however, 5 of the 8 judges are women.

Just published in the Atlantic magazine is an extensive article titled “The End of Men” about how “earlier this year women became the majority of the workforce for the first time in U.S. history. Most managers are now women, too, and for every two men who get a college degree this year, three women will do the same.” Women, the article maintains, now have a leading role in U.S. society.

Not in government and the judiciary in Suffolk County, which, with 1.5 million people (more than half of them women), has a larger population than 10 states.

It’s great to honor exemplary women here. Now it’s high time for political parties to nominate far more of them for governmental and judicial office.