Village Board gets it together for 2010-11

In less than 30 minutes members of the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees passed 14 resolutions on Saturday morning at Village Hall, getting themselves organized for the 2010-2011 year.

Trustee Heather Brownlie was reappointed as deputy mayor and Tim Hogue will continue to serve as mayor with trustees Linda Adams, Mary Walker and Richard Smith. Joseph Prokop of Prokop & Prokop was appointed village attorney; Richard Surozenski, highway supervisor; Hap Bowditch, water department commissioner; Charles Modica, waterways commissioner; Laura Hildreth, village clerk and treasurer and records officer; and Aran Terchunian, environmental consultant. Nawrocki Smith LLP, appointed in May to serve as the village’s auditor on an interim basis, was confirmed for the 2010-2011 year.

J. P. Morgan Chase was designated as the official village bank and the Reporter as its newspaper of record. Ms. Brownlie, John Colby and Bridgford Hunt will continue to serve as the chairs of the Architectural Review Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals respectively.

FEMA FUNDING CONFIRMED

At the top of the agenda at the board’s regular monthly meeting, which followed the organizational meeting on Saturday, was the mayor’s good news that FEMA and SEMO, its New York State equivalent, had approved funding for repairs to and replacement of the Julia Dodd Creek culvert, damaged in the first of two storms that hit the Island hard last March.

The village expects to be reimbursed for emergency repairs to the culvert made since that date as well as the costs to finally replace the culvert, with 75 percent of the funding coming from FEMA, 12.5 percent from the state and 12.5 percent from village coffers. Mr. Hogue said CHIPS money may help to offset the village’s share.

From the audience, resident Marian Brownlie credited Mr. Hogue for all his hard work that went into the application process over the past several months.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mayor Hogue updated the board and the three residents attending the meeting about the following:

• A survey of locations for a new well has now been completed. The new well will replace the village’s second well, which is unusable. As a result of the survey, a test well will be installed on property the village owns across the street from Village Hall. Repairs will also need to be made to the water tank, and a small holding tank will be installed when the new well is put in.

• Roofing work has been completed at Village Hall. The next step will be reviewing proposals for painting the hall’s exterior, as well as the flag pole.

• Given the anticipated costs of Village Hall maintenance and repairs to the water system, Mr. Hogue is looking at issuing a bond, and he will submit a proposal at the August meeting, he said.

• The next regular board meeting will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 9 a.m.

The board adjourned to meet in executive session for discussion of a personnel matter.