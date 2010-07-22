Union Chapel to host Yacht Club on Sunday

The Reverend Deacon Zito.

Nautical flags and vintage burgees will fly from the rafters of the historic Union Chapel in the Grove as a procession of officers and members of the Shelter Island Yacht Club join the chapel this Sunday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. for the annual combined memorial service and interdenominational worship.

Commodore Stephen C. Schram and other flag officers of the club will participate in the memorial service, which honors members who have died over the past year. All are welcome at a reception in the grove, hosted by the Yacht Club immediately following the service.

Trumpet player Chris Mandato will play music for trumpet by Handel and Roman. Chris was formerly a youth retreat leader at St. Gabriel’s. He is studying for a music education degree and working as a staff member of ABC Youth Retreats. This is his first Union Chapel appearance.

The Reverend Deacon Robert J. A. Zito, J.D., chapel trustee and chaplain of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, will preach this Sunday. His sermon topic is “Channel 16.”

Reverend Zito has two professions. He is an attorney and partner at the Wall Street law firm of Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, specializing in corporate and securities litigation. In January, he was appointed Parish Deacon of Trinity Church, Wall Street. In additional to his liturgical and pastoral duties, Bob leads a Bible study group called the Bible on Wall Street, where the participants discuss how Bible lessons apply to daily living. Deacon Zito is the Canon 4 church attorney for the Episcopal Diocese of New York and, as such, investigates and prosecutes cases of clergy misconduct before the diocesan Ecclesiastical Trial Court.

Bob grew up in Huntington, Long Island. He graduated from Tulane University in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and from New York Law School in 1981 with a J.D. He was ordained in 2001 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City.

Deacon Zito is listed in Marquis’ “Who’s Who in the World,” “Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who in American Law.” He is an officer brother in the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, under the charge of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, and serves as the chair of the New York Regional Committee. He is also a Knight of the Order of Merit of the House of Savoy. He also served for 10 years in the New York Guard, Judge Advocate Generals Corps, and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel with various commendations and awards.

He has lectured and published numerous articles on both legal and religious subjects and serves on a number of company and not-for-profit boards.

Bob is married to Dana Sabin Cole, formerly a trustee and vice president-secretary of the Church Club of New York and an alumnus and trustee of the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Bob and Dana are avid sailors and live aboard their sloop, West Highlander, in Dering Harbor during summer weekends, with their West Highland white terrier, Whisky.