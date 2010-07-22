Town has obligation to help Brander Pond

The Island’s neighborhood associations have turned to the Town of Shelter Island in recent years for help with public works projects on their private property: drywells to keep runoff out of West Neck Harbor in HiLo Shores; a dredging permit to open the entrance to Merkel Boat Basin in South Ferry Hills; and town-supported dredging of the entrance to Crab Creek in Silver Beach.

In each case, the Town Board was careful to articulate the special circumstances that compelled it to assist on private land, and to explicitly limit any future town obligations related to the projects. The town did not want to establish precedents for using public money to fix problems on private property.

Now the Silver Beach Association (SBA) is asking the town to help address storm water entering Brander Pond, a natural low spot on the bay side of Brander Parkway. The SBA-owned pond is often chock full of algae, which feeds on the nutrients carried by runoff.

Julius Manchise of the SBA described it at Town Hall last week as “a bucket of slime.” The culprit, he said, is a town conduit carrying road runoff directly into the pond. He asked the town to take out the pipe and put in roadside catch basins, and also to assist in dredging an old inlet to West Neck Harbor, a land-based project that Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham estimated would take one day of his department’s time.

The Town Board’s reticence shouldn’t be too surprising. Board members defended the health of the pond last week after hiring a consultant to report on it (a report that was far from exhaustive). And once again, board members warily cited the precedent the project could set.

What the board seems unwilling to acknowledge is that unlike other private requests for public assistance, the town had a hand in creating this runoff problem. The town installed the conduit that drains into the pond, many years ago and with good intentions, i.e., to prevent road flooding.

But the town did exactly what it is telling residents not to do as it begins to enforce federal runoff rules linked to the Clean Water Act. The town is intentionally diverting runoff onto another’s property and is sending it not into the ground but towards the bay.

If the runoff into the pond isn’t much of a problem, why is the DEC asking for removal of the conduit before it permits dredging that would put the pond water directly into West Neck Harbor?

The request for runoff mitigation on Brander Parkway is not a call to throw taxpayer money at a private predicament. The town engineered this problem and it needs to fix it. What’s more, the proposed solution would put public drainage systems along a public roadway — where’s the precedent in that?