TOWN & COUNTY BRIEFS

Alessi seeks support for Smith-Taylor cabin

Assemblyman Marc Alessi is urging the state to fund restoration of the Smith-Taylor cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor.

Mr. Alessi sent a letter to the commissioner of the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for funding under the Environmental Protection Act of 1993 and its Historic Property Preservation and Planning Program.

“Historic sites like the Smith-Taylor Cabin offer our communities a glimpse of the past,” Mr. Alessi said in a press release. “I am hopeful the project will qualify for funding to make vital repairs to the cabin.” The cabin’s roof, siding, wood window frames, tower and catwalk all need repairs or restoration and the fireplace and chimney need repointing.

Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty added his comments to Mr. Alessi’s statement to the press: “The Smith-Taylor cabin on Taylor’s Island is both a wonderful reminder of Shelter Island’s wonderful maritime past and a unique and precious recreational escape for today’s boaters, hikers and bathers.”



Assemblyman coming to Town Hall

Assemblyman Alessi is going mobile, bringing his office to Shelter Island office on Thursday, July 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Town Hall (44 North Ferry Road).

“My Mobile District Office is a convenient and accessible way for residents to tell me what issues are troubling them, which will help me better serve our community,” he said in a statement to the press. He will also be visiting Calverton and Ridge.