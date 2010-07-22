There might be bugs on some of us mugs

More evidence that the end is nigh, we are under siege by fleas. And not just ordinary fleas. These are some new kind of über-flea, indestructible by conventional means, including currently available poisons.

These fleas chuckle at the mention of Frontline and laugh out loud at Raid Household Flea Killer. The only way I’ve found to actually take them down is to hold them under hot soapy water until they drown. This is, as you might imagine, a slow and laborious process and not especially productive because fleas can breed whole new regiments in less time than it takes to drown a couple of miserable captives.

The famous Chinese general Sun Tzu said the only way to beat your enemy is by knowing him, so I did a little research on fleas and discovered some startling facts. Fleas have evidently been around for at least 55 million years, and have been found stuck inside ancient amber, like the mosquitoes we use to clone dinosaurs. Early fleas may have eaten tree sap and then later developed a taste for blood.

Fleas could once fly “the oldest species of flea”, the snow flea, still has wings, but most gave up flying in favor of the standing high jump. According to various websites, fleas can jump over 80 times their own height, the equivalent of a 6-foot-tall human jumping over a building 480 feet high. Of course, if you jumped that high, you’d tend to land a lot harder than a flea does, so the comparison is moot.

Fleas are also incredibly strong, reportedly being able to pull 160,000 times their own weight, or the equivalent of a human pulling 12,000 tons. And this, of course, is how the flea circus got started.

According to Wikipedia, the flea circus was an attraction in which fleas were attached to miniature carts and other items, and encouraged to perform circus acts within a small housing. Fresnel lenses were provided to help the customers view the action. Flea performances were first advertised as early as 1833 in England, and were a main carnival attraction until 1930. Some flea circuses persisted in the United States as late as the 1960s.

The fleas were trained to pull rather than jump by keeping them in shallow containers with lids. Once trained, they were harnessed by wrapping a thin gold wire around their necks. The harnesses were then attached to the props — tiny carts or what have you — and away went the whole shebang.

The flea circus may have died out due to the difficulty of keeping talented performers. Fleas live only for a short time — two or three months on average — so training new fleas was an ongoing requirement.

Performing in a flea circus could also be a high risk occupation. Sometimes fleas were glued to the floor of their little arena, tiny musical instruments were glued to the fleas, and then the whole enclosure was heated. The fleas, fighting to escape, gave the impression they were playing the instruments. It took a lot, even back then, to keep people entertained.

The tribulations of the flea circus may have been human’s revenge for the Black Plague. According to the Center for Disease Control’s Plague home page, people usually get plague from being bitten by a flea that is carrying the plague bacterium. Millions of people in Europe died from plague in the Middle Ages, when homes and places of work were inhabited by flea-infested rats.

Outbreaks of plague still occur, says the CDC. In the United States, the last urban plague epidemic took place in Los Angeles in 1924-25. Since then, human plague in the United States has occurred as mostly scattered cases in rural areas (an average of 10 to 15 persons each year). Globally, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 cases of plague every year. Modern antibiotics are effective against plague, but if an infected person is not treated promptly, the disease is likely to cause illness or death.

I’m assuming my fleas aren’t plague fleas, but if they are, I’ll probably deserve a case for what I’ve got planned. I’ve managed to acquire, at no little expense, a set of tiny musical instruments. There’s a grand piano, some horns, a whole violin section… .