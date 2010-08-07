The Movies
VILLAGE OF GREENPORT CINEMA
Call for Showtimes (631) 477-8600
Toy Story 3 (G)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)
Grown Ups (PG13)
Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (R)
MATTITUCK CINEMA
Call for Showtimes (631) 298-7469
Toy Story 3 (G)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)
Grown Ups (PG13)
The Karate Kid (PG)
The Last Airbender (PG)
Knight and Day (PG13)
Get Him to the Greek (R)
Solitary Man (R)
SAG HARBOR CINEMA
Call for Showtimes (631) 725-0010
Mademoiselle Chambon (NR)
Great Directors (NR)
UA EAST HAMPTON
Call for Showtimes (800) 326-3264 x 6
Toy Story 3 (G)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)
Grown Ups (PG13)
Knight and Day (PG13)
Cyrus (R)
The Karate Kid (PG)
UA SOUTHAMPTON
Call for Showtimes (631) 287-6235
Toy Story 3 (G)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)
Grown Ups (PG13)
Get Him to the Greek (R)