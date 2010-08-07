The Movies

VILLAGE OF GREENPORT CINEMA

Call for Showtimes (631) 477-8600

Toy Story 3 (G)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)

Grown Ups (PG13)

Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (R)



MATTITUCK CINEMA

Call for Showtimes (631) 298-7469

Toy Story 3 (G)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)

Grown Ups (PG13)

The Karate Kid (PG)

The Last Airbender (PG)

Knight and Day (PG13)

Get Him to the Greek (R)

Solitary Man (R)



SAG HARBOR CINEMA

Call for Showtimes (631) 725-0010

Mademoiselle Chambon (NR)

Great Directors (NR)



UA EAST HAMPTON

Call for Showtimes (800) 326-3264 x 6

Toy Story 3 (G)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)

Grown Ups (PG13)

Knight and Day (PG13)

Cyrus (R)

The Karate Kid (PG)



UA SOUTHAMPTON

Call for Showtimes (631) 287-6235

Toy Story 3 (G)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (PG13)

Grown Ups (PG13)

Get Him to the Greek (R)