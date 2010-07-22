Support San Simeon
To the Editor:
In 2000 after surgery for repair of a fractured femur, I was fortunate
to be admitted to San Simeon Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for
the rehabilitation services that would restore the function of my leg.
The care that I received was excellent and the proximity to Shelter
Island made it possible for friends and family to visit often, easing an
otherwise difficult time.
We are indeed fortunate to have a facility of this caliber so near at
hand to meet the short and long term nursing and rehabilitation care
needs of Shelter Island seniors.
In the years since my stay there, I have visited many Islanders there
and always came away impressed by the care that they were receiving.
Recently San Simeon completed a major renovation program and now in
addition to its inpatient services offers the only adult day health
services program on the east end of Long Island. It is a valuable
resource and one that we should all support.
This year San Simeon is having its annual fundraising cocktail party at
the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Sunday, August 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. I
want to encourage everyone to support this event and the work of San
Simeon. Call San Simeon at 477-2110 for more information about this
event and other ways to show support.
DR. BETH DICKERSON HUTTMAN
SHELTER ISLAND