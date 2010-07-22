Support San Simeon

To the Editor:

In 2000 after surgery for repair of a fractured femur, I was fortunate

to be admitted to San Simeon Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for

the rehabilitation services that would restore the function of my leg.

The care that I received was excellent and the proximity to Shelter

Island made it possible for friends and family to visit often, easing an

otherwise difficult time.

We are indeed fortunate to have a facility of this caliber so near at

hand to meet the short and long term nursing and rehabilitation care

needs of Shelter Island seniors.

In the years since my stay there, I have visited many Islanders there

and always came away impressed by the care that they were receiving.

Recently San Simeon completed a major renovation program and now in

addition to its inpatient services offers the only adult day health

services program on the east end of Long Island. It is a valuable

resource and one that we should all support.

This year San Simeon is having its annual fundraising cocktail party at

the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Sunday, August 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. I

want to encourage everyone to support this event and the work of San

Simeon. Call San Simeon at 477-2110 for more information about this

event and other ways to show support.

DR. BETH DICKERSON HUTTMAN

SHELTER ISLAND