Stop bullhorn blare

To the Editor:

On Monday, July 12, an event was held at Crescent Beach. The relatively

quiet voices of people having fun was fine. They were, however,

supervised by a man using a bullhorn that could be heard clear and loud

from my house. This went on from roughly noon until supper time. It’s an

example of fractures of the peace and quiet that was once the pride and

joy of Shelter Island.

Can some officials at an appropriate level do something to prevent such

disturbances of the peace