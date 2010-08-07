Stop booming cars

To the Editor:

I mean, good people, we are being assaulted by these so-called “boom cars.” Are your eardrums throbbing as they go by or pull up next to you in the parking lot ? One Sunday after visiting friends on Shelter Island, I took South Ferry back to my home in Sag Harbor — you guessed it. A car pulled up with that pounding noise. I said to the purser, “Do I have to hear that noise?” And I added they were harming children. He said nothing and walked back into the cabin. If the noise was just a degree louder my friends, I would have been spending time that night in the Shelter Island jailhouse.

One of the chief perpetrators of this sonic madness is California Congressman Darrell Issa [a former chairman of the Consumer Electronics Association, which lobbies against local noise-abatement laws nationwide]. This turkey got away with lowering a town noise ordinance in his state.

The Sony Company is behind this sonic assault also. In their advertising of these boom speakers, they encourage putting fear in neighborhoods and using innuendos of hate towards America’s people and families. Terrorism? You bet — this is toxic noise in your face.

Our American heros, men and women in our Armed Forces, are getting killed and wounded, fighting for our rights, peace and freedom. This toxic noise is salt on the wounds of those who are sick and hurting. How often are young children awakened from a sound sleep, day or night, by “Boom, boom, boom?”

Many towns have started doing something about this noise pollution. Cars are being impounded, drivers arrested and taken to jail. Boom speakers are also being removed from vehicles by police officers and destroyed — a good hickory stick can do wonders.

After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, we said they had awakened a sleeping tiger. Yes, now is the time to bring these greedy big business people to justice. Toxic oil, toxic noise, they both harm people and all of God’s creatures.

To understand more about this attack on human decency and respect, Google “lower the boom” and also “ban boom cars.”

Yes, it’s time to stop this madness. Sony, Darrell Issa, your boom … boom … boom is coming.

DENNIS PELLICCIA

SAG HARBOR