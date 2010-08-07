Step back in time for a Victorian porch party

The Buice verandah at 28 Prospect Ave., one of three sites for the Shelter Island Educational Foundationâ€™s Victorian Porch Party.

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation invites you to travel up Prospect Avenue in the Heights atop “Divinity Hill” on Saturday, July 17, and back in time to the summer of 1884, when a number of new Victorian cottages opened for the first time, having been built the preceding winter.

Three of the cottages belonged to the Doctors of Divinity who were drawn to Shelter Island to participate in the Shelter Island Grove and Camp Meeting Association of the Methodist Episcopal Church. Large porches faced the water, and a favorite activity combined conversation and conviviality.

For a $50 admission ticket, you can follow the sound of music by Bogart and Broder and move from porch to adjacent porch from 6 to 8 p.m. for a 21st century cocktail party at the homes of the Bertini/Melkonian, Siegel/Haines and Buice families. A “porch package” will be raffled off. Nineteenth century dress is not required!

Proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation in its mission of creating and providing educational opportunities that inspire, enhance and broaden the horizons of the community and its children.