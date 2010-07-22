SPORTS BRIEFS

Soccer tournament to benefit Lions Club

Kick your week off right by supporting the eighth annual Simon Gavron Challenge Cup, a round-robin soccer tournament to be held on Fiske Field on two consecutive Mondays, July 26 and August 2. The event is sponsored by Sunset Beach and the Shelter Island Recreational Department and all proceeds will benefit Lions Club youth activities and programs.

The tournament features local athletes on various teams, such as SG United, Sunset Beach, Binder Pools and Ram-Pharm United.

The tournament was named in memory of Mr. Gavron after he passed away in the spring of 2005. Tournament organizer James Read described Mr. Gavron as having a “warm, caring personality” and a “great enthusiasm for soccer.”

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Be safe on the water with boating class

Earn a New York State Safe Boating Certificate by attending two evening classes sponsored by the Shelter Island Police and Recreation departments at the Shelter Island School on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27 and 28 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 NYS certification processing fee will be charged to those who are 18 years or older.

The minimum age for participation is 10 years. Class size is limited so call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4 p.m. to reserve your space.

All youth boaters (age 10 to 18)need this certificate to operate a motorboat as does anyone over the age of 14 operating a personal water craft (Jet-Ski).

Needham sailing in Youth Laser Worlds

Recent Shelter Island High School graduate Connor Needham is currently participating in the Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Largs, Scotland. He is one of 18 sailors representing USA, in a fleet of 226 male Laser Radial sailors from 39 different countries.

The event started on Tuesday, July 20 and will go through Sunday, July 25. To check how Connor’s been doing, visit laserworlds2010.co.uk/radialyouth and click on “Results.” Needham finished 38th in his fleet in the first race on Wednesday. Tuesday’s races were cancelled due to a lack of wind.

See the next issue of the Reporter for a full story on Connor and the event.