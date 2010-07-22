Silver Beach Association elects new president

New SBA President Jim Colligan presented Julius Manchise with a plaque in appreciation for his six years as association president.

The Silver Beach Association elected resident Jim Colligan as its new president during the group’s annual meeting Sunday at the Center Firehouse.

The neighborhood organization, which has members from approximately 170 Silver Beach households, celebrated its leaders and their accomplishments, and focused on ongoing issues: the fragile aquifer beneath the Silver Beach peninsula and an effort to stop runoff into Brander Pond.

AQUIFER ISSUES

SBA Treasurer Ken Pysher is also a member of the town Water Advisory Council. He reported that groundwater in a monitoring well at Brander Parkway and Lilliput Lane has dropped to near its record low level despite flooding in the area last spring. “There is no drought emergency for the town” right now, he emphasized, but said that Silver Beach is in a near-drought situation.

Well monitoring by Suffolk County indicated that the groundwater beneath Silver Beach was at 5 feet above sea level following record rains in March. But sampling this summer showed water in the Brander/Lilliput well at only 1.86 feet above sea level; the lowest level over 20 years of sampling is 1.63 feet, Mr. Pysher said. Sandy soils in Silver Beach drained floodwater quickly, he explained.

Residents complained that some neighbors are watering their lawns with sprinklers and asked the association to send a letter to all residents reminding them of the importance of conserving water. Although the town currently has no outright prohibition against sprinkling lawns, it is restricted. Town code limits irrigation of lawns from May 1 through October 31, allowing watering only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. once every three days. A town law prohibiting irrigation of established lawns will go into effect in September 2013. When the Island is facing a drought, emergency water regulations that prohibit most outdoor uses of groundwater are enforced. The town is not considering emergency rules now because most of the Island’s wells are at or above average levels.

BRANDER POND PROBLEMS

Outgoing President Julius Manchise presided over most of the meeting including a report on Brander Pond, a piece of SBA property that sits in a low-lying area of Brander Parkway. He asked the Town Board last week to remove a conduit that diverts runoff from Brander Parkway into the pond (page 6, July 15 Reporter). On Sunday, he encouraged residents to write letters to the board to express their disgust with the condition of the pond, which Mr. Manchise has described as a “bucket of slime.”

Mr. Manchise said that he rejected an offer from a pro bono attorney to take the town to court if it will not readily remove its drain into the SBA’s private property, saying that we are all one town on Shelter Island. But he said that the town should address the issue now rather than waiting for possible fines should the conduit be found in violation of federal MS4 runoff rules.

Crucial to addressing the condition of the pond is opening its original inlet from West Neck Harbor. Mr. Manchise has spoken to Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham about the town doing the work, after a Department of Environmental Conservation permit is secured, which Mr. Ketcham said would take one day. The DEC will not issue a permit until the town addresses the runoff conduit into the pond, according to both Mr. Manchise and Mr. Ketcham.

CHANGE IN COMMAND

Mr. Colligan, the SBA’s new president, is a retired athletic director from the Carle Place School District as well as a retired colonel from the U.S. Army. He has lived full time in Silver Beach for the past three years. “I learn fast,” he told his neighbors, adding that he will surround himself with good people and promote leadership and communication.

Outgoing President Manchise, who has served since 2004, left office with a song: “What a Wonderful World,” a Louis Armstrong classic. Mr. Colligan listed Mr. Manchise’s accomplishments, including the conversion of the SBA athletic field to a bird and wildlife sanctuary and the dredging of Crab Creek, and presented him with a plaque. Former president and Silver Beach historian Pete Bethge was also honored by the association for serving for decades and “being an inspiration to us all,” said Mr. Colligan.