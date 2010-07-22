SICC hosts Sag Harbor ladies, launch flights

Playing at the Shelter Island Country Club is so popular with the Sag Harbor lady golfers that they use a lottery to pick the players. They joined the local ladies at Goat Hill on July 18.

The annual ladies tournament is always a winner at Shelter Island Country Club, with a lottery held at Sag Harbor to fill the coveted 40 vacancies to play in this scramble event. Ladies played to the patriotic red, white and blue theme with a delicious buffet served up by Bella Vita on the Green.

First low net winners from Shelter Island were Liz Lechmanski and Barbara Olton; second low net honors went to Peggy Brennan and Sandra Lucas; third low net was captured by Karen Gibbs. Longest drive on hole 2 went to Fran Walsh. Closest to the pin winner was Belle Lareau on hole 5 and the most accurate drive (closest to the line) on hole 7 was awarded to Ann Beckwith. Sag Harbor ladies reciprocate the invitation in September, when they will play host to the Shelter Island ladies. Members who wish to participate should contact Betty Kontje.

Both men and women began their annual competition for flight champions this week. Despite the heat and parched course conditions, good humor and sportsmanship prevailed as players began the first round of competition with a new strategy: keep an eye on the ball, the rolling ball that is!

In Ladies A Flight, it was Liz Lechmanski over Ann Beckwith by one stroke on the 18th hole. In Ladies B Flight, Lyndy Edwards beat Carrie Hall on Hole 13. In Mens A Flight, Jack Gibbs gave Randy Silvani a run to the end, but Randy was victorious on Hole 18. Another tight competition in Mens B Flight placed Eric Singer over Frank Caputo by 2. Mens C Flight competition brought victory to Louie (The Clip) Cicero over Bob Sinko. When asked about the match, Bob commented, “He really gave me a clipping!” Stay tuned for next week’s action.

Be sure to sign up your full-time or summer resident kids, ages 6-16, for the annual Goat Hill Open held at Shelter Island Country Club on Thursday, August 19. All participants receive prizes and a barbecue lunch hosted by Bella Vita on the Green. Applications are available at the Shelter Island Country Club. Junior clinics are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays; call Scott Lechmanski for reservations at 495-3352.