Sessa scores Senior Championship

Jay Sessa won the annual Senior Championship with two solid rounds of golf last weekend.

Did you enjoy the British Open this week? I would have enjoyed it a little more if I could have told people the correct pronunciation of Oosthuizen. However, in the future, we will hear a little more about this young man and his golf and I will be able to say Louis Oosthuizen quite clearly, because he sure impressed me.

Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, the men held the Senior Championship, chaired by last year’s winner Dr. Vincent DiGregorio. Unfortunately the doctor could not defend his title from his present location in Istanbul, but 54-year-old Jay Sessa was back in action.

Sessa fired two solid rounds of golf over the weekend with a 71 on Saturday and followed it with a 74 on Sunday. His 36 hole total of 145 was solid enough to win it all by 9 shots over his closest competition, Larry Adler.

Although Sessa won the senior tournament overall, age group honors were awarded for both low net and low gross winners. Sessa of course took his 50 to 59 division with a low gross of 145 but Adler played well enough to capture the net portion of this age group.

In the 60 to 69 age group, Allen Kopelson and Ted Wheeler tied for low gross with 183. On a matching of cards, Kopelson became the low gross winner. In the net portion, John Quigley was far and away the best player this weekend. Quigley was the only man in his 60s or in the whole tournament to score in the 60s (66) on Saturday and followed it with a 71 on Sunday. Quigley was 16 shots ahead of Alan Klutch who happened to be his closest competitor.

Then we have the largest contingent and our real senior golfers, the 70- to 79-year-olds. I know you won’t believe it but Larry Winston is in this group, and he happened to play some sparkling golf by winning low gross in his age division with a 176. Winston’s 86 on Saturday, followed up with a 90 on Sunday was good enough to take first place by 5 shots over Larry Saidenberg. Jim Gibbs captured the net division with two steady rounds of 71 and 71 for a total of 142. Bruce Dalton and Herb Kett were Mr. Gibbs’ closest competitors and they were both 7 shots behind him with a pair of 149s.

Talking about real senior golfers, we have a division for 80 and over that includes the mighty one, 92-year-old Sid Beckwith. Yes, Sid won the gross division again this year after a scary fight from the recently inducted little pro, Dave Rogers. On Saturday, Rogers jumped out with an 89 and took a 4-shot lead on the mighty one.

Unfortunately, Rogers, with Beckwith breathing down his neck, could not keep up his superb play come Sunday and slipped enough to give Beckwith the low gross honors again by 5 shots. Low net went to Rogers with his 150, good enough to win over the judge, Thomas Demakos, by just 4 shots.

On Sunday afternoon, Barbara and Allan Gerstenlauer chaired the enjoyable monthly Mixed Twosomes. Of the 24 couples playing in this event, only one team couple was not married to each other. The unmarried team of Paul Mobius and Pat Yoder won the tournament running away. They shot an extraordinary round of 29 in this Pinehurst format to take the first place prize by 3 shots.

Their nearest competition came from Jean and Peter Pettibone, who finished second with a 32. Third place was tied between Donna and David Persson and Betty and Walter Fogarty with 33s. The cards favored the Perssons, who went home with the third-place prize.

Talking about nice things happening in the golf world, how about Samantha Sessa? The Metropolitan PGA had a tournament at the Maidstone Club this week and Samantha signed up, shot 84, and came back to Shelter Island with the first-place trophy. Way to go, Samantha, and congratulations. Be aware that we are watching you.

Monday mornings the men play their weekly quota event. The golfers have to make a certain amount of points according to their handicaps. The person that makes the most over his points is the winner. Ken Ivers was the man most over his quota this week, playing better golf in recent weeks than he has in a long time. Ivers was 5 over his quota while Marty Ryan was 4 over and John Quigley and Jerry Glassberg were 3 over. Ivers, Quigley and Ryan happened to also fall on the same team, of course winning it all for this week.

The ladies played one of their major tournaments over 36 holes on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Member-Member. On Monday in the pouring rain the ladies played on in a Pinehurst format. They had a 2-hour delay and then finished. The next day, they ended on a great golfing day in a better-ball-of-two format.

In the gross division, Judy Bennett and Sue Scanlon were just too tough for the rest of the field. They came in with a 95 in the Pinehurst but finished with an 81 in the better-ball for a total of 176 for the two days. Their closest competition was Susan Pribor and Melina Wein, who were only 3 shots back after Monday but fell to a 189 — still good enough to take second place in the gross division.

A tie for first place in the net group was broken in a sudden death playoff. Debbie Rouzee and Joan Gruber had a one shot lead on Adrianne Cohen and Betty Jones going into the final round. Cohen and Jones made up that one shot and the playoff started. Rouzee and Gruber came back to win the playoff. Well done, ladies. In third place and two shots back were Sally Winston and Pat Kett with a 137.