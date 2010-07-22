A series of new paintings by California-based

Andrea Zuill will be on exhibit at boltax.gallery, opening on Thursday,

July 29 and running through August 30. The opening reception is

Saturday, August 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Working in a candy-colored

palette and graphic style, Ms. Zuill’s portraits in the “Seriously

Pretending” series recall the charm of children’s book illustrations,

but like the original Grimm fairy tales, there is a dark, brooding

element. Storybook icons like “Goldilocks” appear both pink-cheeked and

world-weary.

Located at 21 North Ferry Road, the boltax.gallery is

open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.