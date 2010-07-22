‘Seriously Pretending'
A series of new paintings by California-based
Andrea Zuill will be on exhibit at boltax.gallery, opening on Thursday,
July 29 and running through August 30. The opening reception is
Saturday, August 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Working in a candy-colored
palette and graphic style, Ms. Zuill’s portraits in the “Seriously
Pretending” series recall the charm of children’s book illustrations,
but like the original Grimm fairy tales, there is a dark, brooding
element. Storybook icons like “Goldilocks” appear both pink-cheeked and
world-weary.
Located at 21 North Ferry Road, the boltax.gallery is
open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.