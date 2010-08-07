School Board annual appointments

OFFICERS

Debbie Vecchio, district clerk, $3,000 stipend

Carol Euring, claims auditor, $50 per hour

Eileen Tuohy, district treasurer, $65 per hour

Sam Schneider, deputy treasurer and business official

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Mary Kanarvogel, attendance supervisor

Cullen and Danowski, auditors

Mosaic Architects Associates, architects

Ingerman Smith LLP, school attorney

New York State Insurance Reciprocal, school insurance broker

Incircle Insurance Agency Inc., school accident insurance broker

Peter Kelt, M.D., physician

Dr. Frank Kestler, dentist

Shelter Island Reporter, official newspaper

Robert Parry, chief faculty advisor, Titles IV and VII compliance officer and deputy purchasing agent

Sam Schneider, purchasing agent

Kimberly Clark, extra class treasurer

Hawkins, Delafield and Wood LLP, bond counsel

Munistat, financial advisor

James Rogers, asbestos designee and right to know officer

Debbie Vecchio, records access officer

ADA compliance officer is to be determined

OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Capital One Bank

CLASS Cooperative Investment Program

Bridgehampton National Bank

Commerce Bank

Citibank

COMMITTEE ON SPECIAL EDUCATION

Dr. James Dibble, school psychologist

Peter Kelt, M.D., school physician

Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist

Mark Palios, guidance counselor

Mary Kanarvogel, school nurse

Chairperson is to be determined

COMMITTEE ON PRE-SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATION

Michelle Weir and a person to be determined, chairpersons

SUBCOMMITTEE ON SPECIAL EDUCATION

Dr. James Dibble and a person to be determined, chairpersons

Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist

504 COMMITTEE

Dr. James Dibble and a person to be determined, coordinators

Peter Kelt, M.D., school physician

Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist

Mark Palios, guidance counselor

Mary Kanarvogel, school nurse

Robert Parry, grievance officer

BUDGET VOTE POLL WORKERS

Shirley Ferrer

Angela Corbett

Marion Gleason

Phyllis Wallace

Bettianne Morritt (alternate)

Lois Corbett (alternate)

Jean Dickerson (alternate)

OTHER

Debbie Vecchio and Eileen Tuohy, signature of checks

Jacki Dunning, petty cash central office, $100

Melanie Mitchell, petty cash cafeteria, $20