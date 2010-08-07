School Board annual appointments
OFFICERS
Debbie Vecchio, district clerk, $3,000 stipend
Carol Euring, claims auditor, $50 per hour
Eileen Tuohy, district treasurer, $65 per hour
Sam Schneider, deputy treasurer and business official
OTHER APPOINTMENTS
Mary Kanarvogel, attendance supervisor
Cullen and Danowski, auditors
Mosaic Architects Associates, architects
Ingerman Smith LLP, school attorney
New York State Insurance Reciprocal, school insurance broker
Incircle Insurance Agency Inc., school accident insurance broker
Peter Kelt, M.D., physician
Dr. Frank Kestler, dentist
Shelter Island Reporter, official newspaper
Robert Parry, chief faculty advisor, Titles IV and VII compliance officer and deputy purchasing agent
Sam Schneider, purchasing agent
Kimberly Clark, extra class treasurer
Hawkins, Delafield and Wood LLP, bond counsel
Munistat, financial advisor
James Rogers, asbestos designee and right to know officer
Debbie Vecchio, records access officer
ADA compliance officer is to be determined
OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES
JP Morgan Chase Bank
Capital One Bank
CLASS Cooperative Investment Program
Bridgehampton National Bank
Commerce Bank
Citibank
COMMITTEE ON SPECIAL EDUCATION
Dr. James Dibble, school psychologist
Peter Kelt, M.D., school physician
Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist
Mark Palios, guidance counselor
Mary Kanarvogel, school nurse
Chairperson is to be determined
COMMITTEE ON PRE-SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATION
Michelle Weir and a person to be determined, chairpersons
SUBCOMMITTEE ON SPECIAL EDUCATION
Dr. James Dibble and a person to be determined, chairpersons
Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist
504 COMMITTEE
Dr. James Dibble and a person to be determined, coordinators
Peter Kelt, M.D., school physician
Michelle Weir, speech/language pathologist
Mark Palios, guidance counselor
Mary Kanarvogel, school nurse
Robert Parry, grievance officer
BUDGET VOTE POLL WORKERS
Shirley Ferrer
Angela Corbett
Marion Gleason
Phyllis Wallace
Bettianne Morritt (alternate)
Lois Corbett (alternate)
Jean Dickerson (alternate)
OTHER
Debbie Vecchio and Eileen Tuohy, signature of checks
Jacki Dunning, petty cash central office, $100
Melanie Mitchell, petty cash cafeteria, $20