Sailing classes celebrate the 4th in style

These afternoon sailors adorned their boats with all sorts of red, white and blue gear.

Kids in the Shelter Island Junior Yacht Club celebrated the nation’s birthday with flair on Friday during its morning and afternoon 4th of July parades. The sailing classes adorned their Optimist, 420 and Laser dinghies with flags, streamers and balloons and painted their faces in the spirit of the holiday.

The younger classes that headed out on the water for the morning parade had somewhat more elaborate decorations than those older sailors who participated in the afternoon procession, but the enthusiasm for the event was apparent from start to finish. The kids sailed back and forth past North Pier — some stood on the rails of their boats as they waved to the huge crowd of parents and friends who were waiting to snap photos.

Program Director Jeff Bresnahan was the event’s emcee and announced the names of the sailors as they went by, as well as those sailing instructors who worked hard to keep the many boats organized and out of each other’s way. He set the mood with songs like “Born in the USA” and the finale of the “1812 Overture.”

The smiling faces on both the kids and the spectators after the event indicated that this parade was one to remember.