Raising awareness of grief and its impact here and now

We aren’t ourselves right now. We are in grief. We honored Joey in an amazing, loving Island-wide way, but now we are left with the open wound of his loss. This is a particularly difficult time for those who knew him well and loved him dearly, and for those who are young enough to have never felt such loss before.

Grief can make us hypersensitive, more impatient and more easily angered. We might be fine one minute only to break out in tears the next. We may even feel a bit crazy since our emotions are so confusing and unpredictable. This will eventually pass but it is important that, in the process, we take good care of ourselves.

This is not a time to keep a stiff upper lip and just get over it. Grief is a process that takes as long as it takes and needs to be felt and expressed if it is going to be healed. Communities That Care would like to offer the following thoughts that might be helpful when dealing with grief, of your own and of your loved ones:

• Let it out. You don’t have to suffer alone, there are many others who are grieving as well. Get together with them and talk, talk, talk and cry, cry, cry.

• Do not try to dull the pain with alcohol or pills. While this may give you momentary relief, it will only make matters worse in the long run.

• Join a bereavement group. Hospice sponsors some excellent ones.

• Talk to a counselor or your minister, especially if you find you are slipping into depression (often indicated by loss of appetite, energy and sleep).

• Try finding a creative outlet for your grief by writing, drawing or playing music.

• Be gentle with yourself. You are hurting right now, so be as kind to yourself as you would be to a friend in the same situation.

Unfortunately, part of life is dealing with loss and we all must learn how to move through grief to acceptance. We will each do so in our own time and in our individual ways. However, we can grow through this painful time. We can become more sensitive, compassionate and loving toward others. And more grateful for happiness when it returns. You might find comfort in the words of Kahlil Gibran who wrote, “The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain.”