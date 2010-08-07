Racers battle for annual honors

Saturdayâ€™s second place Etchell, Resolute, skippered by Andrew Wolf, heads back to Dering Harbor from the race course near Orient Harbor.

The Shelter Island Yacht Club Etchells and Herreshoff 12 1/2 fleets celebrated the 4th of July weekend with their annual Heatherton races on Saturday, July 3.

“There was a great energy today,” explained Don Shillingburg, the Etchells fleet captain. “It was an exciting day of racing.”

The westerly breeze was light, around 8 to 10 knots. The three Etchells races were held in Orient Bay. The winning skipper, Barry Allardice, scored bullets in the first two races and finished fifth in the third race to accumulate just 7 points. Andrew Wolf skippered Resolute to a second, a sixth and another second for the second place finish of 10 points. Skipper Steve Schram piloted Hogzilla to a third place total of 11 points with finishes of sixth, fourth and first.

The Etchells summer series has been much more competitive this year than in previous years, according to sailor comments after Saturday’s Heatherton trophy race. “Racing is incredibly tight, the whole fleet is right up against each other,” explained Mr. Shillingburg. “Literally every single mark rounding you’re getting passed by or passing two, three boats.”

There are a larger number of participants, too, with 11 boats participating in Saturday’s race. “When I first was fleet captain five years ago, we were getting six [boats] on the line for trophy races. Now to have 11 boats seriously pushing hard is great. We’re hoping to get up to 15 sometime this summer.” The Etchells fleet has between 15 to 18 boats, depending on the time of year, said Shillingburg.

Longtime Etchells sailor and Yacht Club treasurer Jamie Mills is happy to have such close races: “I love it because it makes us better. The tight competition allows us, when we go elsewhere, to be that much better.”

The husband and wife team of skipper Denny and crew Ellen Clark took the win out of the 20 boats competing in the Herreshoff 12 1/2 Heatherton, a Channel Race.

The Clark’s boat, Lulu Belle, crossed the finish line first, followed by second-place boat Nebraska, skippered by Kathy Dinkel with her husband Peter as crew. After her came Joy and Ed Bausman, finishing third in their boat, Andante. This race was an improvement for the Clarks over their second place finish last year.

A ceremony was held after the races in the Yacht Club bar, congratulating the winners on a job well done.