Pulling together for Island Deere

There are dears, and there are deer and then there’s Deere.

How did this happen? I asked myself one Sunday afternoon almost 20 years ago as I broiled under a hot sun, on a bale of hay, in a field in Jamesport, looking at farm equipment.

It all started when my husband asked, “Wanna go do something’?” and I said, “Yes.”

It wasn’t until we parked at the farm field that I discovered that the “something” we were going to do was go to a tractor pull because an Island guy we knew was there with his favorite antique tractor.

Doesn’t quite compute, does it? Farm equipment, a tractor pull and me, the person who just assumed “John Deere” was the way a bad speller started a “kiss off” letter.

Over the years that I’d traveled between Shelter Island and Riverhead, I’d noticed John Deere’s name on farm equipment, but I’d always assumed that Mr. Deere owned a whole lot of farms and green paint, and had stenciled his name on all his equipment.

This tractor pull was a power contest for antique tractors — sort of like a Farmers’ Olympics.

For those who have never been to such an event, let me fill you in. Basically, a lot of pulling happens. First a tractor pulls a sled loaded with concrete blocks in one direction. Then another tractor pulls the sled the same distance in the opposite direction.

All of us seated on bales of hay were like spectators at a tennis match — except instead of our heads snapping left, right, left, right, following a tennis ball, our heads turned left, right, left, right, v….e….r….y slowly.

Tractors that can’t complete the pull are eliminated, and then another block of concrete is added to the sled and the pulling starts all over again.

It might not sound great on paper, but it wasn’t that bad, and there was food.

These weren’t just regular tractors, they were antiques, some nearly as old as me, but in better shape. I’ve seen restored ‘57 T-Birds that weren’t as shiny and well-cared-for and loved as some of these dear Deeres and non-Deeres.

A number of people from Shelter Island had made the trek to Jamesport because of the Shelter Island tractor and it was during the last hour that things got really tense. All but three tractors were eliminated; two green Deeres and one red Farmall. Of course, I rooted for the Shelter Island Deere, but my loyalty was slightly divided because the guy on the Farmall was wearing a cowboy hat and he was cute. Not that the Deere tractor drivers weren’t cute, too, but they were wearing baseball hats. All else being equal, a guy in a cowboy hat beats out a guy in a baseball cap every time, which was probably why the Farmall fella had a cheering fan club of young (and not so young) tractor groupies.

This wasn’t supposed to be a competition between people or places, this was machinery versus machinery, so I was surprised when someone behind me grumbled, “That guy from stinkin’ little Shelter Island is trouble.”

By the time the competition got down to the other John Deere and the Shelter Island John Deere, many of the spectators were scowling and muttering, “Yeah, who the !@#$#@! invited him, anyhow.”

Aha! I thought, apparently there is more going on here than just a battle to determine the strongest tractor in all the land. Apparently these people have a grudge against stinkin’ little Shelter Islanders and there was a whole lot of them, so I kept my stinkin’ little mouth shut about where I was from.

While Shelter Island’s Deere waited its turn, the other Deere was hooked to the sled. The crowd grunted in a collective effort to help the tractor pull nearly 10 tons of concrete. The grunting must have helped because the tractor and sled started moving, slowly and steadily. But after about 20 feet, the giant tires lost traction and began to churn dirt.

Now it was my favorite Deere’s turn. The tractor was hooked up and began to strain and pull and everyone grunted, though I suspect that anti-Islanders were merely pretending to grunt. It actually got extremely exciting. Well maybe that’s an overstatement, but even for a city girl, it was fun.

When all was said and pulled, it turned out that this stinkin’ little Island was home to the strongest Deere in the land.