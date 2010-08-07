Pruning hydrangeas–then on to other shrubs

The bloom of a lace cap hydrangea. The ‘flowers’ are the tiny

bulbs in the center — the surrounding ‘petals’ are actually

sterile.

Mop head and lace cap hydrangeas set their flower buds from late summer to early fall. Consequently if you prune these types late in the season or the following spring, you will have cut the buds off and the shrub will go the season without flowers; this will not hurt the plant but it will, most likely, hurt your feelings. So if you want, for any reason, to prune these bushes, do so as soon as possible after bloom. But realize that mop heads and lace caps do not have to be pruned back at all. Removing dead stems and/or dead blooms can be done at any time.

If your plant is not performing as well as those of your neighbors, if it seems somehow not to be up to par, there are several roads you may choose. If the plant is five years old or older, one third of its stems can be cut right back to the ground in summer; this may give the plant a new vitality. It’s also possible to cut the whole shrub right down to the ground, as long as you do this immediately after bloom. Note that it’s usually best, however, to leave some framework of old growth, perhaps 12 to 18 inches high.

If you feel your plant is too large for its site, you can cut it back severely right after bloom; however, the likelihood is that it will approach its former height the very next summer and certainly will be right back to where it was the summer after that. Consequently if the shrub is really too large, best consider moving it to an alternate site, rather than pruning it. In my experience, very large hydrangeas, easily 6 feet in both directions, can be safely moved. Your back is more likely to suffer than the plant.

Panicle hydrangeas bloom on new wood, i.e. those branches that are new to a given season and consequently bloom later in the summer than their cousins, the mop heads and the lace caps. Consequently, they can be pruned in spring or as they are going dormant in the fall.

MOUNTAIN LAUREL

Thirty years ago or more, the south (shady) side of Noyac Road was dense with evergreen mountain laurel, or kal-mia latifolia, and it was a joyful sight in late spring. Blooming in pink, paler pink and white, the shiny evergreen leaves gave almost a glow to the plants in their dappled shade.

Although a number of websites mention the difficulties of growing kalmia, the Noyac Road plants were cared for only by Mother Nature, and we know how careless she can be. I think, then, that it’s reasonable to assume that if the setting is to its liking, this is one hardy plant.

Growing 3 to 18 feet in height, most varieties bloom in late spring or early summer, although a few flourish in mid-summer. The plants enjoy highly acidic soil, so if you have oak trees, as I do, you can let the fallen leaves stay on the soil if you’re planting the kalmia nearby.

Again according to websites, all parts of the plant are poisonous to deer. The websites do not mention if the deer know this and I find this worrisome. I plan to plant this shrub this fall and the thought of writhing, dying fawns littering the front lawn is, I think you’ll agree, somewhat off-putting. If you happen to be growing this shrub currently, I’d really appreciate your getting in touch.