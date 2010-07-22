OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Colette Goodleaf, Jodi Thomson, Bob Conroy, Kent Sepkowitz, George Goodleaf, Linda Steinmuller, Johanna Johnsen, Kaela Loriz, Jamie Rice and Jane Carreyrou on July 23; Michael Clark, Brian Kennedy, Hap Bowditch III, Matt Smith, Bill Morris and Charles Oliver Binder on July 24; Jared Gibbs, Alyson Lynn Thomson, Carl Sabal and Jim Galloway on July 25, Christina Maurillo on July 26; Dick Petry, Margaret Melanson, Kerry Williams, Liz McKee, Maeve Ahearn, Luke Tumino and Jennifer Van Brunt on July 27; and Phyllis Wallace, Katie McKee Thomson, Betty Ryan, Jennifer L. Harris, Lauren Nicole Gabbard and Rose Pittarelli on July 29.

Happy anniversary to…

Patrick and Ellen Roman and Bob and Charlotte Perez on July 24; and Bill and Pat Sulahian and Gina and Brian Sherman on July 29.

Hats off to…

Joseph Napolitano, Shelter Island School Class of 2006, who was cited for “outstanding academic achievement” and named to the Dean’s List at the University of Albany for the spring semester.