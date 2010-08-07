OSPREY’S NEST

The Reverend Wancura celebrates his 80th birthday with a few

friends.

Special birthday wishes to…

The Reverend Canon Paul F. Wancura of Silver Beach, who celebrated his 80th birthday with many of his former parishioners from the Caroline Church of Brookhaven in Setauket where he is rector emeritus. They surprised him on Sunday, June 27, at Holy Trinity Church in Greenport where he is supply priest. A luncheon was held afterward, in his honor, at the Soundview Restaurant.

Happy anniversary to…

Sharon and Roger Bales on July 9; and Louis

and Patricia Evangelista on July 15.

Belated happy anniversary to…

Alan

and Janice Krauss, who were photographed at the recent Lions dinner at

the Pridwin on June 24, a day before their 50th anniversary.

Happy birthday to…

David Beckwith, Donna Ketcham, Francis Bertini, Laura Jernick and Gary McGayhey on July 9; Bob Morgan, Andrew Chevalier Barr, Rita Kronovet and Richie Surozenski Sr. on July 10; Betty Tybaert, Jim Bergonzi, Mallory Wissemann and Edith Petry on July 11; Peter Gulluscio, Linda Anderson Burger, Richard Russ Jr., and Timothy Gershon on July 12; Taylor Sherman, Daniel Max Nowikas and Maria Loconsolo on July 13; Laura Forchelli, Catherine Ryan, Kendall Silvani, John Boylan and Roy Slade on July 14; and Louis Cicero, Gregory Senken, Tim Harrigan and Jim Johnson on July 15.

Hats off to…

Marissa Iacono, who earned high honors for the spring semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and has been named to the Dean’s List.

Morgan Waddington, who made the Dean’s List for both his freshman semesters at Tulane University in New Orleans.