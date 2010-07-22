Old-fashioned fishing technique nets a look at the bay’s biodiversity

Campers head out to Bass Creek for the final day of camp.

Island kids celebrated the final day of Mashomack Preserve’s Children’s Environmental Education camp the way they do it every summer — with a day at the beach and a haul seine.

The campers, ages 8 to 12, hiked with the staff to Bass Creek Friday, July 16, where Preserve Director Mike Laspia and steward Dan Ritzler rolled out a 300-foot shore seine. Campers divide into two groups, Mr. Laspia explained, each taking one line attached to the seine, which is stretched out parallel to the beach. The kids slowly pull the net back onto the beach.

“It’s quite simply fishing,” Mr. Laspia said. “Sometimes you catch lots of fish. Sometimes you catch no fish.”

This haul brought in a baby fluke, a wide array of crabs (blue, lady and spider varieties included) and an interesting sight for the campers: a whelk feeding on a clam. All of the animals were returned to the bay.

Mashomack will hold another week-long environmental day camp August 9 to 13.